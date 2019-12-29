Every time Wayne Blas sets a personal record in a marathon, he raises the bar a little higher for the rest of us on Guam. Blas broke his own Guam national marathon record, finishing in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 4 seconds at the Rocket City Marathon in Huntsville, Alabama on Dec. 14.

It was also the latest improvement on a Guam national record he set in 2009 at the Berlin Marathon. Blas last set the record in 2016 at the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon where he ran a 2:31:44.

Although Blas lives in Kansas, he still holds residency on Guam. A lieutenant colonel, with almost 19 years of service in the Army, Blas explained running wasn’t always his first love. Growing up, it was on the diamond where Blas was a star. A hand injury while playing for his village amateur baseball team, Asan Rai, turned him to running. Because he was injured and hated to sit on the bench, Blas began running around Paseo Stadium during games to work off his energy.

“I think part of that is I love running and I enjoy the journey of training,” Blas told The Guam Daily Post. “I enjoy racing marathons, because it’s a unique distance.”

The 1995 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School has laced up for exactly 30 marathons since then with his time of 2:31:04 at the Rocket City Marathon good enough for third overall and first in the Masters Division.

Considered a sub-elite runner, Blas is usually on the heels of the professional elite runners at the race starting line. At 42, Blas points out the key to longevity in long distance running is staying healthy.

Blas is showing no signs of slowing down and credits his military lifestyle and putting more focus on recovery for staying at the top of his game.

“It takes longer to recover…I’m still running 100-mile weeks, just being smarter as to how I train,” said Blas. “(I’ve been) fortunate to have some coaches and great mentors along the way they helped me out, so I’m not in it alone.”

Blas typically only runs a spring and fall marathon each year, but stays active running shorter 5K and 10K races all year long. His military schedule usually dictates his race schedule, he said, adding he takes opportunities to run wherever he may be deployed.

A nagging foot injury had sidelined Blas for much of 2019 with the Rocket Marathon his first marathon of the year.

“It was a gradual buildup to running a marathon,” says Blas about the road to recovery.

Posting a new personal record coming back from injury didn’t surprise Blas, he said, laughing.

“Running is very interesting, you can have a great buildup and everything gone flawless and you feel fit and ready to run a PR,” he said. “Then come race day, everything still has to fall into place to run a PR.”

Blas has one ultimate goal in front of him – to run a sub 2:30. For an average runner, that is a pretty difficult task, notes Blas. With plenty of gas left in the tank, he said he also wants to give ultra-running a try, with plans to compete in the JFK 50-miler in Virginia next November. A shot at the coveted Six-Star Finisher medal for completing all six major marathons could also be a long term motivator, acknowledges Blas.

Back on Guam, Blas has also taken notice of the growth and popularity of running on island, hoping to one day run in the Guam Running Club Marathon or the United Airlines Guam Marathon.

“It’s always something I want to do … I hope, before I slow down, I can do that and compete against some of the Asian runners that come to the island,” Blas said.

Next up on the schedule will be the Boston Marathon in April 2020, a race that Blas has run eight times and holds close to his heart.

“The crowd and running down to the finish line is really special,” Blas said.

Another Guam national record is sure to be in peril.

“I love running and when it comes down to races, I just run to the best of my ability,” said Blas.