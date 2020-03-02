Featuring squat, bench, and deadlift divisions, the Paradise Fitness Powerlifting in Paradise Mock Meet on Saturday attracted 26 iron-pumpers to its northern facility.

“The sport of powerlifting, on Guam, is growing,” said Paradise Fitness General Manager Mike Sgro. “Today’s event was community outreach. … All benefits and proceeds are going to go to the Special Olympics.”

Jessica Fe Davis, who competed in the Women’s Flight A 140-159 Division, lifted a personal best.

With each competitor allowed only one attempt per increment, Fe Davis made the most out of the opportunity.

“My heaviest lift today, for bench, was 137.8 (pounds),” she said. “That’s a PR for me. My heaviest, before today, was only 130. …

“I decided to just go for it.”

Fe Davis’ lift was more than 22 pounds heavier than she pulled off in a competition she entered about one year ago.

“Last competition, I only reached 115 pounds,” she said, attributing her improved performance to “cleaner eating.”

“This time, I made sure I was more prepared. I changed up my diet,” adding that she gave up fast food and has been eating more vegetables.

Besides attracting relative newbies, the event secured more-experienced lifters.

Before the event, Erika T. Camacho said she had been doing Olympic lifting.

“I was already in, kind of, a heavy lifting cycle,” she said. … “Going into this competition, it was a smooth transition.”