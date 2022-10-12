Powerlifting event draws 48

Forty-eight powerlifters gathered Saturday for the Orgin Powerlifting Event at the Custom Fitness Gym in Anigua. Competitors faced three events, squat, bench and deadlift, to post their numbers in their respective weight divisions to see where they rank among the island’s local talent.

“It’s really fun! I love competing in front of big crowds and have people cheer for you. I’m glad COVID is over so we can participate in events like this,” said 60-kilogram competitor Ezekiel Cabaccang.

Cabaccang was one of many crowd favorites, and accomplished a personal record in the squat section with 150 kilograms. Cabaccang was the lightest male competitor in the event and recorded the heaviest squat.

The event targeted veterans and newcomers in the growing sport on Guam from different weight classes for men and women.

First-timer Charles “Mama Char" Catbagan, one of the competitors, took the stage.

“It was my first-ever competition and I honestly learned so much,” Catbagan said.

Catbagan PR’d in the deadlift section with 407 pounds.

“I learned so much about how scoring is done. And how technical your form has to be for all three lifts,” Catbagan said.