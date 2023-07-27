When 18-year-old Elijah Duenas woke up Sunday morning he was nervous but determined to compete in the Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes monthly bowling tournament. For the past four years, minus a huge chunk of idle time due to the pandemic, Duenas had trained for and competed in three previous tournaments but never won.

“I am going to try to get my first title,” he told himself early that morning.

Throughout the summer, Duenas spent three days a week at Central Lanes Bowling Center, honing his craft and becoming a better athlete.

Usually on Sundays, he attends church with his family, but not this past Sunday.

With scores of people watching from the sides and behind him, Duenas captured his first Prince of the Lanes title, cementing his spot in the year-end grand finals.

“I did feel a lot of pressure because there was a crowd on the side of me and I wasn’t able to keep up my game,” said Duenas, who opened the tournament with a 219 and closed his title run with a 214.

With a title in hand and the accomplishment etched in the record books, Duenas has already accomplished so much this summer, including graduating from Guam High School, reaching adulthood, and winning the bronze medal in the high school bowling league.

“Man, graduating high school and having my 18th birthday and placing third in my high school bowling league, those were the very toughest things I've ever done in my life,” he said.

With high school behind him and a bright future ahead, Duenas hopes to become a bowling instructor.

“I really look forward to my career, my bowling career,” Duenas said. “I have now become the Prince of the Lanes.”

Moving forward, he said his life will be filled with doing adult things.

“I'm not just a regular person. I'm a bowler, and a good, friendly man,” he said.

A king is crowned

Along with Duenas’ princely accomplishment, another member of the royal court was anointed Sunday.

In the King of the Lanes competition, No. 5-seeded Jesse Flickinger defeated Aaron Elliott in the finals, securing his spot in the grand finals.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes tournament will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Central Lanes.