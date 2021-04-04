Private school sports head bewildered by DPHSS policies

For several months, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys and girls soccer, indoor volleyball and golf teams have been practicing for a final season of competition before school recess for the summer.

While indoor volleyball and golf have been given the go-ahead by the Department of Public Health and Social Services to begin competition, soccer has not, and this, among other issues, has IIAAG officials confused, guessing the rationale and seeking clarity. And as the number of newly-reported coronavirus cases has plummeted, 32 confirmed positives in the past 14 days - 14 of which have had recent travel, they are also wondering why sports guidelines have become more restrictive.

“There is clearly a lack of consistency with your guidance policies that is having a direct negative impact on our students and their families,” wrote IIAAG President Terry Debold to DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin in a letter dated April 2.

In the letter, Debold demanded answers. And with April 10 targeted as the start date for private school soccer, he wants them now.

“These teams have been practicing and awaiting an opportunity to play since as early as December (after your agency had granted us permission to start training),” Debold wrote.

“I'm sure the soccer community, who have long since been adhering with very strict mitigation protocols, would wonder why we could not move forward with soccer competition,” he added.

In March 2020 when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the island’s first COVID-19 cases and confirmed the first death to the deadly disease, the once foreign pandemic became local, prompting many executive orders, the first which declared a public health emergency, shuttering sports islandwide. More than one year later, even though 31,977 individuals have been fully vaccinated, with 86,840 having received a first dose of the COVID-19 inoculation, soccer is still sidelined.

With these low numbers, the IIAAG is ready to roll - for the kids.

“Keep in mind, the interscholastic sports season ended in the third quarter last year whereby cancelling girl's soccer,” Debold wrote to San Agustin. “This will be the last hope for this year's senior class to compete for their schools.”

With DPHSS’s recently approving paddling competition, Debold wants to know why that sport has been given the green light but not soccer.

“At this point, there is no reason that soccer, an incidental contact, mid- to -moderate risk sport can't be approved, Debold told The Guam Daily Post. “Any contact is very brief - short seconds.”

He explained to San Agustin that paddling “places individuals in much-closer proximity” and “for a prolonged period - in many instances, exceeding 15 minutes.”

With IIAAG’s pandemic-shortened, return-to-sports season having ended Saturday with girls beach volleyball championships, and with no reports of in-competition virus transfer by its participants, Debold is confident the not-for-profit sports organization will be able to launch a successful second block, including soccer.

“As I've stressed in my past correspondence, my foremost interest is with the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of thousands of students,” wrote Debold. “These students have been just as diligent as everyone else in this community, adhering to your policies and restrictions, to help bring the COVID-19 numbers down.

"As you and your agency are very well aware, the IIAAG members have and are continuing to work tirelessly to help our students, hopefully, enjoy an abbreviated interscholastic sports experience. With just a couple months before the end of the school year, any delay in our proposed schedules will seriously impact our ability to complete the proposed seasons.”

Along with the inclusion of soccer, Debold also wants spectators in the stands. He feels the low number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases warrants the easing of – not strengthened – restrictions. He also wants understand the science behind the evolution from Guidance Memo 2021-08 to Guidance Memo 2021-10.

In Guidance Memo 2021-08, dated Feb. 28, 2021, among other topics, DPHSS limited outdoor activities “to no more than 50 persons who are allowed only one guest per player.”

–In Guidance Memo 2021-10, dated March 31, 2021, the number of allowed spectators was cut in half. “If held outdoors, the number of participants is limited to no more than fifty (50) persons with no more than twenty-five (25) spectators,” DPHSS stated in the memo.

“With restaurants, bars, bowling alleys and many other businesses now opening and restrictions being eased to allow larger numbers of guests/customers, can you please explain what medical or scientific rationale affected the decision to reduce the number of spectators between the Feb. 28 and March 31 memos?” Debold asked.