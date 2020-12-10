The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the island’s nonprofit organization that manages private school sports, has been approved to begin training its student-athletes and conduct practices and tryouts.

In October, after the Department of Public Health and Social Services began accepting sports organizations’ requests to seek authorization to conduct non-contact training at their designated facilities, the IIAAG assembled a task force and went to work. After about five weeks, they submitted a plan, which was approved and their return to competition became one step closer to reality.

“The organization has been working very methodically over several months, following the public health guidance memos and carefully observing how various sports, nationally and internationally were being conducted with new precautionary policies,” said IIAAG President Terry Debold. "In accordance with the local DPHSS policies, the first step was to prepare and present our policies, which were approved.

Although approved, middle school and high school athletes have now been dormant for over nine months and the IIAAG recognizes the need for reconditioning and starting out slowly.

“Getting the green light definitely doesn’t mean we’re ready to start practice for the various sports,” Debold said. “There will be a measured reconditioning period, with coaches guiding athletes through light to light-moderate conditioning, monitoring the progress.

“This will help the participants become re-acclimated and better-prepared for more-demanding practices and hopefully prevent potential injury.”

The sports to be first out out of the gate are beach volleyball, cross-country and tennis.

“We’ve chosen beach volleyball, tennis and cross-country as they are deemed low-risk for COVID-19 transmission, being non-contact outdoor sports with fewer participants engaged, Debold said.”

While approved for practice, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has not lifted restrictions on competition.

The IIAAG, noting little difference between practice and competition in the three sports, immediately filed an appeal but has not yet been informed of its status.

“If and when our appeal for competition in these sports is approved, we will announce the game/meet schedules,” he said.

He also said that the appeal is “specifically for tennis, beach volleyball and cross-country, which are low risk sports.”

“While we appreciate the confirm that we have been approved to proceed with practice, training and tryouts, … as of now, the government guidelines do not allow for team competition,” he added.

Granted that interscholastic competition has been canceled since the end of third-quarter in mid-March and athletes will require reconditioning, Debold shared that schools, coaches, athletes, parents and all stakeholders still need to be educated of its COVID-19 policies. He also relayed that training sites will need to adhere to robust regulations as spelled out in its 33-page return-to-sport manifesto.

“Going forward, it is imperative these guidelines are properly communicated to all of the participants, including athletes, coaches, administrators and officials,” Debold said. “At the same time, there will be quite a bit of work getting the logistics in order, ensuring all the facilities are prepared and equipped in accordance with the guidelines.”

“Preparing, submitting and getting our guidelines approved was only the first and perhaps easiest step,” he added.

Debold told The Guam Daily Post that the IIAAG, to get the ball rolling, will host a coaches meeting on Thursday.

He also said that student-athletes will still need to maintain at least minimum grade requirements and start to preparing their bodies for the return.

“As we continue to work toward resuming sports, we need to put emphasis on the word interscholastic, wherein academics is still first,” he said. “While there will be many changes in the way we conduct the activities, there is no change to the grade and attendance requirements. We hope that the opportunity to participate will help encourage students to remain diligent in their studies.

“Meanwhile, regardless of when we actually get to start competing, we hope students are also spending time each day engaged in some type of routine physical exercise as well as maintaining a healthy diet."