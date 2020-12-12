The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam announced Wednesday that it has been approved for practice, training and tryouts for noncontact sports.

Terry Debold, the president of IIAAG, shared with The Guam Daily Post that his task force has been working on its “Return-to-Play Guidelines” for the past couple of months and that the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Nov. 12 approved the group's request to resume scaled-back operations.

“While we remain concerned about the dangers of COVID‐19, the IIAAG believes it is essential to the physical and mental well‐being of high school students throughout our island that efforts be made to return physical activity and athletic competition, where that can occur in a reasonably safe environment,” the IIAAG stated in the 33-page guideline.

DPHSS Guidance Memo No. 2020-041 allowed the IIAAG to resume pre-competition as long as the following criteria have been met:

• No contact between participants

• If held outdoors, congregation cannot exceed 20 individuals.

• If held indoors, the occupancy load must not exceed 25% and frequent cleaning and disinfection policies must be implemented.

• For those not engaged in the activity, face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed.

Debold shared that IIAAG’s set of guidelines is more stringent than the government's criteria and “doesn’t in any way contrast with the Public Health guidelines for outdoor activities, noncontact sports (and) exercise." … “Ours was actually a little more intense.”

In mid-March, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, locked down the island and canceled all sporting competitions. Since then, all high school sporting activities have been outlawed. But now, nine months later, it appears that beach volleyball, cross-country and tennis may soon see the light of day. Although many student-athletes have not practiced in many months and interscholastic competition is not allowed, Public Health’s ruling paves the way for IIAAG to kick off the dust, educate its stakeholders, and recondition its athletes.

Debold said that there will be a measured reconditioning period, with coaches guiding athletes through light to light-moderate conditioning, monitoring the progress.

He said this will help participants become reacclimated and better prepared, as well as help prevent potential injury.

Rules and regulations

When student-athletes do return to their respective sports, there will be many new procedures and regulations in place to help keep them safe and healthy and, stakeholders hope, limit the spread of COVID-19.

Student-athletes will be required to wear masks - not just onto the court, pitch or oval - while practicing and, once allowed, during competition.

All participants and anyone in attendance must wear proper face coverings at all times during any/all IIAAG related activities, including practice, workouts, meetings and competitions, the IIAAG stated in the guidelines.

Group celebration will not be permitted.

Hugging, high-fives, fist bumps, celebratory gatherings, handshaking or any huddle among players or instructional huddle or gathering with coaches is not permitted. Any handshake rule(s) among players for any sport in any league shall be temporarily waived as a safety precaution, the guidelines stated.

Kaia Malakooti, a junior at St. John’s School, is the reigning back-to-back IIAAG girls singles tennis champion and is excited to get away from her computer and back on the court.

She said that being at home and looking at her computer screen for hours on end has been daunting and, without sports, there hasn’t been much to look forward to at the end of the day.

“It means a lot to just stay active and be in the company of your team,” she said.

Malakooti, no matter the regulation, will do what it takes to return to the court, even wearing a mask when she plays.

"Well, if that was the only option, wear a mask or don’t play, I would, honestly, put a mask on and go play,” she said.

In the manifesto, the IIAAG recognizes the ever-changing rules and regulations surrounding the virus and the potential need to update or amend the living document.

“As we continue to gain more information about the virus and receive continued feedback from the government and health authorities and/or directives from the governor of Guam, these documents may be adjusted or even suspended to adapt to an ever‐changing environment,” the IIAAG stated in the guidelines.

No fans allowed

When the student-athletes return to their respective sports, social distancing rules will apply to players, coaches and all attendees. Even on the sidelines, all must adhere to a strict, minimum 6-feet-apart distancing rule.

Spectators, including fans and family, will not be granted access to watch training, practices or future competition and will have to rely on media and secondhand accounting.

"During the initial return to play, spectators will not be permitted,” the guidelines state, adding that this could change if “conditions and government policies (are) adjusted.”