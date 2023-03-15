With one final event on the calendar, the 2022-2023 high school basketball season officially ended Sunday, as both boys and girls squads from their respective leagues competed in the McDonald’s All-Island Games at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center.

The tournament, presented by Clutch Guam and naming sponsor McDonald’s, pitted the best players from the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association against the top student-athletes in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

In both games, boys and girls, the private school squads prevailed. In the girls competition, IIAAG defeated ISA 56-50. In the boys game, the private schools defeated the public schools 103-89.

The girls game was a barnburner, as John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Laila Smartt and Jada Han split 27 points as closely as possible. Han scored a game-high 14 points and Smartt popped in a baker’s dozen.

Smartt, who scored 9 points in the fourth quarter, drained back-to-back 3-pointers, pulling her team within 4 points. Moments later, a shot from behind the arc from Erin Moldez made it a 2-point game. With time winding down, the private schools team edged their public school peers.

Leading the IIAAG on the glass and in scoring, St. Paul Christian School Warriors’ A’lura Hernandez scored a team-high 11 points.

Walking away with some extra hardware, St. John’s School Knights’ Jia Peters was named MVP.

“I didn't expect this, to be honest,” Peters said.

IIAAG outguns ISA

Quickly, the boys private school squad turned the all-star game into a blowout. Guam High School Panthers’ Joey Delia scored 9 of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter, helping put the game out of reach. With six players scoring in double digits, and a total of 15 3-pointers burning through the nets, IIAAG was lighting up the scoreboard from around the court.

Adding in scoring, FD’s Noah Tenorio scored 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Teammate Yoshi Sayama, whose sharpshooting and all-court play led the Friars to the IIAAG championship and National Championship, scored four shots from deep and made two free throws. Representing the Warriors, Raven Pascual finished with a quartet of treys and a free throw. Cameron Brantley, from Guam High School, a baseline baller who popped from deep as well as burned through defenders inside the key, added 11 points. Blaise Ada, the third Friar selected as an all-star, dropped in a dime.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the public school team cut the lead to 7 points, but playing catch-up from a 30-point deficit proved too big of a chasm to cross.

“Playing with the lead is fun. And playing with some of the top talent in the island is something that not a lot of people get to do,” Sayama said.

Representing the public school system and George Washington High School, the Geckos’ Daniel J. Osborn scored a game-high 18 points.

Sayama, who has been solid all season, was named MVP.

“Great way to end a perfect season,” Sayama said. “This team was fun to play with, made some new friends, and shoutout to Clutch Guam and McDonald's for having this.”