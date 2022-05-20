For the first time in school history, both the Southern High School Dolphins’ boys and girls varsity rugby teams advanced to the championship games.

In Wednesday’s playoff games, held at Guam High School in Agana Heights, in the quarterfinals, Southern’s girls team defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 12-0. In the semifinals, the Dolphins blanked the short-handed Tiyan High School Titans 19-0.

Dolphins head coach Enrique “Sporty” Baza is ecstatic by both of his team's play.

“I played for Southern and it means a lot for me to give back what the school gave me," he said. “For both of our teams to make it to the championship, it’s just unexplainable. I'm on this natural high right now. I I feel like I'm above the clouds at this moment."

After the Dolphins’ quarterfinals matchup, Southern’s Sky Nangauta explained that her team was well-prepared for the playoffs.

“I feel like we just wanted it more,” she told The Guam Daily Post. "And we hustled at practice,” added Sky, who scored Southern’s first try. “We knew that we wanted it more, so we pushed ourselves. Even if we were tired or hurting, we knew we had this because we're from the south, and that's how we run it down here.”

Before crossing the goal line, Sky received a pitch from her sister, Layla Nangauta. As Layla fell to the turf, a perfectly-placed pass turned into 5 points.

“We’ve got some chemistry!” Sky said.

Respecting their opponent, Sky shared that the Dolphins, regardless of the outcome, showed up to compete.

“I wasn't expecting to win or lose, just expecting us to push our best and to have fun and play the game,” she said. “Because that's what we were taught: stay humble, or crumble.”

With one score in the record book and another on the way, Southern’s Kyleiah San Nicolas scored her first-ever try.

“Honestly, it felt amazing, because I've never scored a try,” San Nicolas said. “But that was on my bucket list for the season. I'm a senior, so I really wanted to give it my all.”

The Dolphins, saving their best performances for last, will take on the undefeated, back-to-back, defending-champion Notre Dame High School Royals in the Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

ND on a mission

The Royals, with a convincing 29-0 win in the semifinals over Guam High, appear ready for the championship game.

Notre Dame’s Makayla Atoigue, who committed to play rugby for Brown University earlier this year, scored one try and helped lead her team.

“I am really proud of this team,” Atoigue said. “The whole entire day, we were putting our mind in the right place and setting ourselves up for this game.”

“My team is starting to really understand how it works, where it's not about scoring,” she added. “We all really set each other up, and I think that's our biggest strength - not who scores, just how we do it.”

Atoigue, throughout her high school career, never won a title. Academy, her former school, never made it that far. And, with the 2021 season canceled due to the pandemic, she missed her junior year of competition.

Winning the elusive title would bring her great joy.

“It would be just the cherry on top of my high school experience, my life experience so far,” said the 17-year-old. “It would be really good to have that feat, and to get it with this team. Since we're a fairly young team, I think it's a great way for them to continue their rugby careers.”

Never give up!

In boys semifinals competition, and in dramatic fashion, the Dolphins overcame a 6-nil halftime deficit to defeat the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 7-6.

With two made penalty kicks from Sanchez’s KK Kaminanga, the Sharks took an uncomfortable lead into halftime.

After the break, and with Kaminanga securely attached to his back, Southern’s Jordan Lujan scored a try.

Trailing 7-5, the Dolphins’ Jaren Leon Guerrero kicked the game-winning conversion straight through the uprights.

“It was just about staying focused on the task at hand,” Leon Guerrero said.

Before the kick, Leon Guerrero wasn’t prepared. Earlier in the game, Southern’s kicker, Isaiah Topasna, received a red card for an illegal tackle which resulted in an automatic ejection. Because of the penalty, Topasna, the team’s MVP, will not be allowed to suit up for the championship game.

“He's a big asset to our team, but we just have to play harder and just stay focused,” said Lujan, explaining that Topasna’s absence will be sorely missed.

With a trip to the championship at stake, and without ever scoring a single point in his high school career, Leon Guerrero did his best to calm his nerves as the capacity crowd watched in anticipation.

“I was really nervous,” he said.

He said the the game-winning conversion was really big for him.

“It's my first time actually making a point,” Leon Guerrero said. “I feel amazing. We put in all the work.”

Going for the 3-peat

In the other semifinals, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, winners of the last two championship games, defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 21-3.

In the rout, the Friars’ Colin Ada scored two tries, Caleb Murphy scored one and Caiyle Gogue made all three of his conversions.

“People don’t see how hard this team works,” Ada said. “I’m really proud of the boys.”

The Friars, like the Royals, will be trying for the three-peat.

The Friars vs. Dolphins finale will take place directly after the girls finale.

"It's going to be a fight," Ada said.