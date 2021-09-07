Former Guam Department of Education Deputy superintendent and former captain of the Guam Rugby Club Robb Malay is pleased with the trajectory of two local rugby players that were under his tutelage.

Jacob Flores is playing pro rugby with the Seattle Seawolves while Zach Pangelinan plays pro for the Houston SaberCats.

“It’s very, very interesting the parallel course of both Jacob and Zach,” Malay said.

While both Flores and Pangelinan credited Malay for where their rugby paths have led them, Malay said that the two men were bound for greatness, regardless.

“These guys were going to do well, no matter what,” Malay said. “I am incredibly proud of what both have ben able to do with their lives and in their situations and to just continue forward, representing themselves as role models for the entire island, for the sporting community. I’m already over-the-moon proud of both of them.”

Malay said he keeps watch of their play from afar.

Both Flores and Pangelinan expressed gratitude for the players and coaches on Guam that helped them get to Major League Rugby and both look forward to playing each other one day.

“Zach’s my friend and it would be just awesome to share the pitch with him - two Guam boys doing their thing,” Flores said.

Pangelinan echoed Flores’s sentiment, adding, “it would mean a lot to share the field with another Guamanian/CHamoru in the pros.”

The last time Pangelinan and Flores played together was when they represented Guam in U-19s in Taiwan, Pangelinan added.

“I’m extremely proud of Jake and the rest of the Guamanians playing rugby abroad. It’s nice to see the sport continue to grow on the island,” Pangelinan said.

Malay has experience with Pangelinan and Flores on the pitch together when all three men were living in Guam.

“If they were on the field together, I don’t know. I guess that would be the icing on the cake, competing against one another. I hope it happens and I hope they enjoy the moment,” Malay said, adding that he hopes the pair is able to celebrate together afterward and catch up.