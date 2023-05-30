The destructive forces of Typhoon Mawar have led to the cancellation, postponement or uncertainty of many sporting events. From a professional tennis tournament to a mixed martial arts event and several other competitions, few sporting competitions were unscathed by the most violent storm to impact Guam in two decades.

The International Tennis Federation M15 Harmon, a professional tennis tournament with players expected to arrive from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Taipei, the Philippines and United States, was the largest event to be canceled.

This past weekend, the Guam National Tennis Federation told the ITF, the sport’s governing body, that conditions on Guam were unfavorable to host the tournament. With most of the island without power and water, the closure of the only commercial airport, and supermarket shelves running low on some essentials, the GNTF advised the ITF of its decision.

“Given the uncertainty of the power and the water and the airport situation, lights, the GNTF board met and decided that it would be best to cancel rather than to bring these players and coaches and things to Guam under the current conditions and put more stress on the community,” said GNTF President Torgun Smith.

Smith told The Guam Daily Post that the ITF asked the GNTF to take their time, assess the situation carefully and advise them accordingly. He said that the ITF gave them about a week to decide, but the GNTF only needed a couple of days. Smith, the driving force for the tournament since it first came to Guam in 2010, said it wasn’t fair to delay the decision, so players would have enough time to enter a different tournament and compete for precious, career-building Association of Tennis Professionals points. He also said that the tournament requires a massive volunteer undertaking and much of the free labor force is unavailable as they are also feeling the effects from the typhoon.

“Given all these factors, we thought it would be best to cancel the event,” Smith said.

The cancellation of the tournament, in less than a week, is the second time the GNTF scrapped an event. On May 24, Guam was set to host the 2023 Lacoste Guam World Junior Tennis Tour #1, and did hold 14 of 18 qualification matches, but canceled the remaining matches. Again, Typhoon Mawar, with sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 170 mph, forced the decision.

With athletes, coaches and family members already on Guam, stranded with no immediate options to fly off the island, the preplanned 2023 Lacoste Guam World Junior Tennis Tour #2 began Sunday.

“It's going to be a difficult week for us, but we're trying to give the players who are already here, under the conditions, at least a chance to participate in one event,” Smith said. “We're going forward with it. We will finish the qualifying (rounds Monday) and start the main draw tomorrow.”

He said that GNTF staff, volunteers and stakeholders have been under “a lot of pressure.”

“Obviously, they're living in conditions that they didn't expect, we didn't expect, nobody expected, but they're really proving to be resilient. We’re not hearing a lot of complaints,” Smith said.

Glorified Sparring postponed

After 10 successful past events, Steel Athletics moved Glorified Sparring XI from June 2 to a date to be determined in July.

“As much as we want the show to go on, I think it’s best for the community if we focus on healing and rebuilding what was broken,” said Steel Athletics owner JJ Ambrose. “Although the fights this Friday are postponed, I am so grateful for those men and women at (Guam Power Authority) and (Guam Waterworks Authority) for fighting around the clock to get our power and water back on.”

Ambrose said that in spite of the devastation to the island, he still considers himself lucky to be a part of the community that comes together in times of need.

“Seeing people sharing resources, from avocados to batteries, picking up debris in neighbors’ yards – I’m inspired daily by small acts of kindness,” he said. “My house and the gym had some flooding, but I have three healthy daughters, a dog and a cat we rescued before the storm. What more can a guy ask for?”

Trying times for triathletes

The island’s multisport endurance athletes will have to wait a while longer to compete, as the Guam Triathlon Federation announced the postponement of the GTF Sprint Distance 2, which was supposed to take place June 4 at Hoover Park in Piti.

“I just don’t feel it’s a good time. People need to recover,” said GTF President Craig Weymouth. “Wasting gas to get to a race may not be the best decision at this time.”

Basketball tournament

Clutch Guam and the Micronesia Mall is still scheduled to host Mall Ball 2023 Summer Circuit, a FIBA-sanctioned, indoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament, 6 p.m. Friday, but, in the wake of the storm, may need to postpone.

“There isn’t official word from the mall, but I’ve been talking to them and it’s most likely going to be postponed,” said Clutch Guam co-founder Dom Sablan.

No word on football

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association high school football championship game between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and the Guam High School Panthers was supposed to take place last Saturday at George Washington High School, but is yet to be rescheduled.

Marv Linder, ISA director, told media outlets that teams will be informed once the fields are safe to play and all teams are ready.

“Safety of athletes and facility usage are pertinent at this time,” he said.

No further word from GDOE ISA has been issued.