The Guam Prospects were crowned champions of the Marianas Labor Day U18 Friendship Tournament, defeating the Guam Dubs 7-2 Monday night at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña.

Throughout pool play and through the playoffs, Prospects went undefeated. For a team effort, the entire squad received MVP honors.

Prospects starting pitcher Franklin Ninete Jr. held Dubs to one run over 6-2/3 innings, allowed four hits and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Earlier in the day, the two teams from Guam earned the right to compete for the championship after winning their respective semifinals games, each knocking off a visiting squad from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Prior to the championship game, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara Sr. and his wife threw out the ceremonial first pitch

The Dubs scored first as Ninete struggled from the raised circle, not so much with mechanics, rather, a slippery mound made it difficult to gain traction.

“I had to get a feel for the mound because it was slippery on my landing point,” Ninete said. “But I was able to do what I had to do to get back on track and stick to my mechanics and just throw strikes.”

After figuring out the mound, Ninete struck out the side.

In the top of the third inning, Dubs threatened to add more runs, but Ninete pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam. The ace hurler caught the third out looking at a pitch as it whizzed by into the catcher’s mitt.

The Prospects, in their half of the inning, claimed the lead and never looked back. With Ninete and Javen Pangelinan safely on base, Jace Gumataotao crushed a two-RBI single.

With Ninete pitching as strong as ever, he collected his sixth and seventh strikeouts, as the Prospects added three more unanswered runs.

One inning later, in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Prospects’ Ricardo Leon Guerrero connected for an RBI single. After the run-scoring hit, Prospects led 7-1.

As Ninete's strikeout count surpassed the Prospects’ run total, he began experiencing leg cramps. After striking out his ninth and 10th batters, the ace pitcher received some well-deserved relief.

“I was feeling good until I began to feel my leg cramp,” Ninete said. “I tried to push through it a little, but I just couldn’t. So I had to take myself out.”

With Leon Guerrero on the mound for the Prospects, the Dubs added three hits and a run. Darren Eclavea’s run-scoring hit cut the lead to 7-2, but Leon Guerrero ended the game with his third strikeout.

In the final inning, Leon Guerrero retired the side in order, ending the championship game.

Outlook for future games

For the past several years, Saipan’s baseball program had been interrupted by a typhoon and the pandemic. The tournament gave Guam’s northern neighbors an opportunity to gain experience in a competitive setting. It also gave Guam a chance to see how they measured up against Saipan.

“It’s good for both islands,” said Ninete. “I know Saipan hasn’t been able to play because of the typhoon that hit them four years ago, so I’m glad they were able to make it here to play us.”

Chance or divine intervention?

The tournament, which was held in honor of baseball great Steve Alcantara, who passed away in March 2011 after a tragic drowning accident, seemed to recognize the former ace pitcher. The final score of 7-2, when turned around — 2,7 — was Steve Alcantara’s jersey number, No. 27.

“How ironic that the score came out to be like that,” said tournament organizer Roke Alcantara, Steve Alcantara’s brother. “Steve gave us good weather throughout the weekend and now another sign that he’s with us with the championship game score.”