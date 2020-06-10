Two more groups have announced plans to hold events in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement, as protests across the country continue, sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd on Memorial Day while in police custody.

Several anti-racism protests have been held on Guam this month with no reports of violence or police intervention.

On Saturday, June 13, a solidarity paddle out will be held in Talofofo Bay at 5 p.m. to honor black lives lost to police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The paddle out is planned in partnership with Black Girls Surf, an organization that teaches and coaches black girls ages 5 to 17 how to surf.

Black Girls Surf has been organizing worldwide paddle out events for solidarity and unity.

"To know the ocean is to love the ocean. Black Girls Surf has organized a worldwide paddle out for solidarity to Black Lives Matter and to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey, Andrew Washington and the countless other black lives that have been lost,” wrote co-organizer Mari Dienhart in an email announcing the event.

Participants of the paddle out are advised to bring face masks.

Guam Pride

Guam Pride, an organization advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community, will also hold a wave in support of LGBTQ equality and a protest in support of Black Live Matter from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the ITC corner in Tamuning.

The event is open to all ages. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Guam Pride will also participate in a virtual pride event on June 27 which will be livestreamed.