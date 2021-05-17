Public Health increases fan limits, but discourages fist bumps, handshakes and hugs

The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Friday released Guidance Memo No. 2021-15, increasing the number of spectators allowed to four per athlete.

The four spectators per athlete, also referred to as a spectator pod, must comply with DPHSS guidelines, safety and health protocols while engaged in active spectator activities. Current regulations mandate every spectator pod to be seated no less than six feet from the nearest pod and active pod members are required to wear masks at all times.

The guidance memo, along with the easing of other restrictions, allows for other outdoor, noncontact, recreational activities, such as golf, tennis, shooting, and scuba diving, provided the following are implemented:

• Social distancing of not less than six feet is maintained;

• Face mask is worn whenever possible;

• Group activities cannot exceed 100 individuals; and

• Paddling sports: kayaking, stand-up paddling; are limited to no more than six people.

Public Health regulations outline that "all attendees are encouraged to avoid high-fives, handshakes, fist bumps or hugs."

The guidance memo went into affect at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15.