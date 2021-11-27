Public Health memo guides sports

Earlier this week, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services issued new guidance affecting both interscholastic and non-school-related sporting events, training and competition for contact and noncontact sports.

In Guidance Memorandum No. 2022-06, interscholastic sporting event managing stakeholders must continue to enforce COVID-19 health protocols, including regulations on spectator limits, masks, physical distancing and vaccination and testing.

Spectator limits are set to no more than four per athlete. All nonathletes attending sporting events must wear face masks at all times, but may remove them briefly while eating or drinking. Face shields and/or goggles may not be worn to substitute wearing a mask.

In regard to physical and social distancing protocols, Guidance Memo No. 2022-06, which refers to Guidance Memo No. 2021-23 for its policy, states that posted signage related to COVID-19 mitigation objectives must be present at entrances and throughout arenas, gymnasiums, fields, and all sporting venues. Physical distancing guides, such as tape, markers or cones must be present in dugouts, restrooms, benches, concession areas or other shared or athlete staging areas, DPHSS stated in a press release.

Congregating, before and after games, is prohibited.

Athletes, when not actively engaged on the field of play, court, pitch, etc. … must maintain at least six feet of distance. When engaged in active play, athletes are encouraged, whenever possible, to remain six feet apart from other athletes, DPHSS stated in the release.

Coaches, officials and individuals not from the same household must adhere to the six-feet-apart mandate at all times. Spectators and fans from the same household need not distance themselves from each other, but must remain in their cohort, referred to as a pod, and position the pod at least six feet away from the next closest pod.

Public Health also suggests athletes and coaches “should avoid physical contact, such as high-fives, handshakes, fist bumps and hugs.”

Also, for student-athletes and coaches to be eligible to participate in sporting events, coaches and active participants at least 16 years plus one month old, must show proof that they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

For stakeholders participating in non-school-related sporting events, including training and competitions, organizers are responsible for ensuring coaches and participants who are at least twelve years plus one month of age are vaccinated, DPHSS stated in its latest guidance memo.

Vaccine exemption

For coaches and participants in both interscholastic and non-school-related sporting events, vaccination exemption applies if at least one of two criteria is met: weekly submission of a negative COVID-19 test; stakeholder has recovered from COVID-19 infection “with valid documented evidence pursuant to DPHSS Guidance Memorandum 2021-28, and show no symptoms of infection, may participate up to 90 days after the individual's positive COVID-19 test,” DPHSS stated.