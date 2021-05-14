Public Health relaxes restrictions with increased fans, but discourages fist bumps, handshakes and hugs

The Department of Public Health and Social Services today released Guidance Memo No. 2021-15, increasing the number of spectators allowed to four per athlete.

The four spectators per athlete, also referred to as a spectator pod, must comply with DPHSS guidelines, safety and health protocol while engaged in active spectator activities. Current regulations mandate every spectator pod to be seated no less than six feet from the nearest pod and active pod members are required to wear masks at all times.

The guidance memo, along with the easing of other restrictions, allows for other “outdoor, non-contact, recreational activities, such as golf, tennis, shooting, scuba diving is authorized; provided, the following are implemented:

• Social distancing of not less than six feet is maintained

• Face mask is worn whenever possible

• Group activities cannot exceed 100 individuals

• Paddling sports: kayaking, stand-up paddling; are limited to no more than six persons

Public Health regulations outline that "all attendees are encouraged to avoid high fives, handshakes, fist bumps, or hugs."

The guidance memo goes into affect 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15.