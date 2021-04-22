Public health spectator limits remain in effect

With both contact and non-contact sports competitions allowed to resume, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reminds stakeholders that limits on spectators and health guidelines remain in effect.

On April 16, DPHSS issued Guidance Memo No. 2021-13, reminding the community to adhere to its published, but ever-changing guidelines.

Guidance Memo No. 2021-13 states that organized sports, non-contact and contact training and competition is authorized with provisions which include but are not limited to:

• total number of persons shall be limited to no more than 50% of the occupancy load, which includes no more than 50 spectators in total, regardless of team affiliation – if held indoors.

• The number of participants is limited to no more than 50 people with no more than 50 spectators – if held outdoors.

• Athletes must wear face masks at all times when not actively participating in athletic activity.

• Non-participants, instructors, employees and parents must wear face masks at all times.