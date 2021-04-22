Public health spectator limits remain in effect

HUSTLE: Okkodo High School Bulldogs' Ravine Cardines chases after a shot from the Tiyan High School Titans during Thursday night's GDOE ISA championship volleyball gave in Tiyan. The Titans defeated the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19. Masks and limits on spectators are part of the norm under guidelines issued by Department of Public Health and Social Services for contact and non-contact sports. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post  

With both contact and non-contact sports competitions allowed to resume, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reminds stakeholders that limits on spectators and health guidelines remain in effect.

On April 16, DPHSS issued Guidance Memo No. 2021-13, reminding the community to adhere to its published, but ever-changing guidelines.

Guidance Memo No. 2021-13 states that organized sports, non-contact and contact training and competition is authorized with provisions which include but are not limited to:

• total number of persons shall be limited to no more than 50% of the occupancy load, which includes no more than 50 spectators in total, regardless of team affiliation – if held indoors.

• The number of participants is limited to no more than 50 people with no more than 50 spectators – if held outdoors.

• Athletes must wear face masks at all times when not actively participating in athletic activity.

• Non-participants, instructors, employees and parents must wear face masks at all times.

