Public school sports chief, GDOE admin, Public Health butt heads with guidance interpretation

It has been more than 13 months since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, which locked down the island and canceled sports.

Days before the 2020 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association was to launch fourth-quarter sports, including track and field, the season was scrubbed.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Ramsey Field, the 2021 track and field season was set to begin, in violation of Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo No. 2021-13, limiting the number of participants to 50 and no more than 50 spectators.

The meet, expected to draw teams from George Washington High School, Father Duenas Memorial School, Guam Adventist Academy, Simon Sanchez High School and Academy of Our Lady of Guam, was expected to attract up to 108 athletes, coaches, affiliates, stakeholders and spectators.

Al Garrido, GDOE ISA acting sports coordinator, who resigned from the position and whose last day on the job is April 25, interpreted DPHSS Guidance Memo No. 2021-13 to allow for more than 50 athletes.

He believes the plan to delineate each school as separate groups in the track and field area will not run counter to the rules.

But the Department of Public Health and Social Services cautions that’s not going to work.

In a WhatsApp message to The Guam Daily Post Thursday morning, sharing GDOE ISA’s strategy for the event, Garrido wrote:

• All teams will be separated around the track and will have designated bleachers and following protocols including putting masks on when not participating.

• Athletes will only be together for events.

• Athletes will only leave their team area when called or to warm up.

• Each race and/or field event will NOT have more than 50 participants at any time.

• Athletes will report to the event to compete, then report back to their bleacher.

• All coaches and nonparticipants will have masks on.

• No more than 50 spectators will be allowed – so each team will be allowed 10 spectators maximum.

• There will be a constant announcement to remind people of protocols and to stay in their respective areas.

• Officials and coaches are all trained to help navigate guidelines.

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera, in a WhatsApp message to the Post, wrote that Garrido’s interpretation of the guidance memo is inaccurate and in violation.

“He is interpreting it incorrectly,” she said. “It's 50 participants total per event if outdoors, and 50 spectators."

Carrera told the Post that if the event goes ahead as planned, “that could result in one violation.”

Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent, feels that public school interpretation of the guidance memo is correct.

"We believe and are confident that we are in compliance," Sanchez wrote in a comment that was forwarded in a WhatsApp message from Garrido to the Post. "Thus, we are moving forward until we are told to stop," said Deputy Superintendent Sanchez, who oversees the sports program.

"We have our guidelines in place and they are very specific with the intent of keeping all participants safe.

"If Public Health directs us to cancel, we will respectfully comply, but they have had our proposed guidelines for weeks and got no response."