With the public health emergency extended until March 1, both public and private school high school student-athletes have been training for the upcoming season, but there is still no indication from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero or the Department of Public Health and Social Services when head-to-head competition will be allowed.

Ever since mid-March 2020, when Leon Guerrero signed an executive order which shuttered schools, halted all nonessential operations and effectively canceled or severely curtailed most sports, student-athletes have been waiting nearly a year to reunite with their teams and start living their dreams.

Currently, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam private school student-athletes are training in three sports: beach volleyball, cross-country and tennis.

Athletes within the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, the IIAAG’s public school counterpart, have been training in the following sports for about one week: cross-country, boys and girls volleyball, tennis and softball.

Regarding the possible start of high school noncontact sports competitions, The Guam Daily Post asked the governor the following questions:

1. When will high school sports competition be allowed to take place and what are the criteria and conditions that need to be met for this to happen?

2. With the public health emergency extended until March 2021, will any sports competitions be permitted before then?

As of press time, the governor had not responded.

COVID-19, by the numbers

According to information compiled from Leon Guerrero’s Facebook page, for the past two weeks, Guam has had 62 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, of which 36 were identified through government quarantine facilities. The remaining 26 cases were discovered through contact tracing or from the community at large.

While the number of coronavirus cases has been steadily declining and with 31,882 Guamanians having received a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, 7,197 fully immunized, and 7,622 having contracted COVID-19 and possibly possessing natural disease-fighting antibodies, Guam appears on its way toward herd immunity.

Despite the data suggesting that Guam is getting the upper hand on the coronavirus, the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 and public school sports stakeholders are practicing caution, several programs unable to fill their rosters and field teams.

“As soon as more people get vaccinated I think people will start feeling a little bit more comfortable being out in public and participating in kids’ sports and all that other stuff,” said Tiyan High School Titans athletic director Rommel Losinio.

Instead of pressuring or trying to convince the young student-athletes to take part in school athletics, Losinio is content with providing safe-as-possible environments to practice and is content with whomever shows up.

“Right now, we don’t want to say, ‘Hey, you’re our best player, you’ve got to join,’” he said. “Of course, we don’t want that. We want them to be in a place where they are comfortable and they’re safe.

“Right now, we’re just happy that the kids are out there, that they’re participating, whoever can make it. That’s just what we’re thankful for. That’s what we’re running with.”

Besides relatively low numbers of participants due to coronavirus concerns, Losinio told The Guam Daily Post that most students having opted for distance learning is another challenge to garnering interest.

He said, for some sports, "we’re going to start next week because the kids are having a little bit of a hard time turning in the documents.”

“That’s one of the biggest difficulties this year, just because the majority of them are not face-to-face,” he added.

He said that he and Tiyan’s coaches have been trying to drum up interest through social media and sending blast emails, but tracking down everybody has been difficult.

“The coordination of everything is just an added difficulty because this is the first time we have ever had to do this. There is not really a set protocol on how to do this,” he said, adding, “compared to before, you’re just on campus and they can just hand it (documents) to you whenever.”

Due to these challenges, and others, such as student-athletes having to choose which sport they want to play in Block 1, GDOE ISA sports coordinator Al Garrido told the Post that these complications pushed back the start of sports one week.

Not being able to attract student-athletes to play sports during the pandemic is not unique to Tiyan. Other public schools are experiencing the same hesitation.

Jessilyn Balajadia, the softball coach at Southern High School, said she is experiencing low numbers of participants and respects the families' decisions.

David Macaluso, Okkodo High School's cross-country coach, echoed Balajadia's response.

“This is across the board,” he said. “I don’t want to mention other schools, but we have been seeing low numbers for participation as well, across sports, in all the schools.

“I don’t blame the parents, of course. I don’t blame the students to be hesitant to join sports this year. We’ve just got to make due with what we have and make the best out of the situation that we’re put in at this point.”

Marty Boudreau, the athletic director at George Washington High School, indicated that the Geckos' slow start is administrative.

“Just waiting for DOE to clear the coaches,” he said. “I hope sometime this coming week.”