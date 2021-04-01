Public schools gear up for Block 2 sports, basketball, soccer, paddling on hold

With the number of newly-reported coronavirus cases remaining low, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association is gearing up for Block 2 sports.

With no reported COVID-19 cases from its sports program through Block 1, which is ongoing with boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls indoor volleyball and softball, GDOE’s return to sports has been successful.

“Our Block 1 sports are about halfway through their modified seasons and everything is going smoothly,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “We look forward to the continued competition as we close out the season.”

Currently, for Block 2, tryouts and training are underway for track and field and baseball. But without approval from the government of Guam and Department of Public Health and Social Services, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls paddling remain on hold.

According to Garrido, ISA league director, Block 2 meetings for track and field and baseball coaches and officials are forthcoming with a proposed schedule already published.

He said that schedules will be modified as coaches provide input on dates and other restrictions.

While not a compete docket of proposed sports, GDOE ISA remains optimistic that the not-yet-allowed sports will gain GovGuam approval.

“We have planned competition for both boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls paddling in May with practices starting as soon as they are approved to start,” Garrido said. “Once we receive guidance from DPHSS or the governor’s office we will begin the very next day, if allowed.”

Similar to the start of Block 1 sports, ISA athletic directors are asking interested student-athletes to gather their paperwork and start individualized training with the hopes that the sports will be approved.

The drop-dead final date for approval is April 16, with the final date to start tryouts April 19.

“That would give us about 12 to 14 days of contact time for our athletes prior to the competition,” Garrido said. “But we are hoping that a decision is made prior to April 16, so that practices and training can start earlier and give our athletes more time to compete.

“We don’t want to wait that late. If we get approved earlier, we will start earlier.”

Garrido said that student-athletes in track and field or baseball that want to play any of the sports approved at a later date will be given a chance to switch sports.

“The athletic directors did not want students to be waiting for soccer, basketball or paddling to start and miss a chance to play baseball or track and field, which may be our final sports of the year,” Garrido said. “So, we are going to allow that this year.”

As Guam races toward heard immunity with more-than 31,000 of its population fully immunized and another more-than 78,000 having received a first dose, GDOE ISA is in the process of reviewing and proposing guideline to allow spectators into its sporting events.

Fernandez, in a news release, said that he looks froward to a favorable response from the governor’s office and DPHSS.

“GDOE has done a great job as a whole to follow the guidelines and we will continue to follow the protocols that will allow spectators to watch the last few games of the season,” he said. “Should the guidelines sent by our ISA Board of Control be approved, we anticipate a safe continuation of the season with some spectators on the bleachers.”

Garrido said that GDOE ISA is even planning a few Senior Nights, a time-honored tradition that recognizes soon-to-be graduates for achievement in sport.

He added that this is a tradition that is a culmination of all the hard work and, for some, years of competition.

“As always, we want to make sure that safety is the highest priority,” he said. “The GDOE is already months into following the strictest guidelines and parents are well aware of the expectations every time they go out into the public, so we are hopeful that our guidelines will be approved.”

Private schools invited

The GDOE ISA, as it did last season, has invited private school teams to participate in its league.

The IIAAG declined that invitation last season.

“Again, we are inviting our student-athletes from the private schools, DoDEA (Department of Defense Education Activity), and charter schools to form teams and join our league,” Fernandez said. “We have affiliation policies in place as well for athletes that don’t have teams and would like to try out for our school teams.”

He said that he looks forward to seeing Guam High School, Father Duenas Memorial School and Notre Dame High School competing in baseball and a few others in track and field.