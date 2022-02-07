Brogan Walker, a Purebred Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Guam black belt and a professional mixed martial artist, was chosen to attend the Ultimate Fighter 30: Peña vs. Nunes, featuring professional fighters Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

The show will highlight 16 athletes in the Women's Flyweight and Men's Heavyweight Divisions, giving them a chance to pursue their UFC Dreams, according to a press release.

The Ultimate Fighter 30 will air on May 3 on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

When Walker initiated her martial arts career in October 2014, she fought in the Pacific Xtreme Combat events where she had a record of 4-0. She began fighting an international all-women's fighting organization Invicta FC.

Walker last competed in Invicta FC 44, where she won in the first round by submission, a rear-naked choke.

Information for this article was provided in a press release.