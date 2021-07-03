Purebred BJJ's Stephen Roberto retirement ceremony today

Purebred Brazilian jiu-jitsu Academy will hold its 2021 general team assembly at 11 a.m. today at its headquarters in Hagåtña, Purebred stated in a press release. The assembly will feature team-bonding exercises, a briefing of where the academy is headed, a birthday celebration, belt promotions and a retirement ceremony for professor Stephen Roberto.

Purebred first opened its doors in 2006 with a vision “to lead, inspire and motivate those who have chosen the jiujitsu lifestyle as a way to positively transform their lives and their community and our beautiful of Guam,” Purebred stated in the release. Fifteen years later, this vision remains.

For more information regarding Purebred or to learn about any of its programs, call 687-1130 or email purebred_guam@hotmail.com. Purebred also can be found on Facebook or its website, purebredbjjguam.net.