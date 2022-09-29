This past Saturday, Purebred Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy held a women’s self-defense seminar and donation drive at their headquarters in Hagåtña.

Tracy Matanane, a black belt instructor at Purebred, taught some of her most effective self-defense techniques to a packed house of 30 women. Brogan Walker, a mixed martial artist and "The Ultimate Fighter 30: Peña vs. Nunes" finalist, also attended.

Purebred, which conducted the clinic with Synergy Wellness, accepted donations of feminine hygiene products which were then provided to the Bureau of Women’s Affairs.

“This seminar was meant to empower women and show them what they are capable of if they were to ever be in a dangerous situation,” said Nina Roberto, a jiujitsu purple belt who was also the event coordinator. “We were excited to put this together for our community.”

In a news release, Purebred stated, "As a member of the BJJ community in Guam, Purebred recognizes the importance of giving back to the island and thanks all those who participated in this event."

For more information on Purebred or any of its programs, email purebredbjjguam01@gmail.com, or check out their website, purebredbjjguam.net.