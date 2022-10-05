A ceremony was held Friday for Stephen Roberto and three other black belts at the Purebred Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy headquarters in Hagåtña, where each received a certification from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Roberto received his fourth-degree black belt certification while Romeo Sanchez, Ronnie Sanchez, and Dino Montalbo received their first-degree black belt certifications.

The IBJJF is the largest Brazilian jiujitsu governing entity in the world. In order to obtain certain certifications, a candidate must go through an intense background check, certification in CPR and complete several hours of seminars.

“High standards shield us from low-quality experiences," said Nina Roberto, Purebred communications manager. "Purebred is proud to see our black belt professors lead by example and encourage our students to never stop learning. They inspire us to be better every day,” added Nina Roberto, who holds a purple belt in jiujitsu.

