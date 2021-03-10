At 6 p.m. Friday, runner Nathan Brown set out on a herculean endeavor, as he attempted to run a 10K every 4 hours, gunning it by foot from the Lotte Resort Guam to the Archbishop Flores Memorial Loop and back. That’s 6.2 miles every four hours - 12 times - totaling a little more than 80 miles in two days. He aimed to finish his last run by 6 p.m. Sunday.

The personal event was part of a challenge issued by former Navy SEAL and ultramarathon athlete David Goggins. The 4x4x48 challenge is 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours. Brown had completed the challenge before but, like any athlete, was looking forward to topping his time and improving his pace.

A member of the U.S. Air Force, Brown is no stranger to long runs. He finished first in a field of 20 competitors at last year’s Ultramarathon Podium Guam, running 50K in just four hours and 12 minutes. The challenge was just one step in his training for the 100-mile run around the island that he plans to complete with his training partner – Arthur Toves – in August of this year. Toves, an experienced runner as well, came in second behind Brown in last year’s ultramarathon.

“I’ve done [the Goggins] challenge before and I loved it!” Brown said.

This time around, Brown said, his goal was to get as many friends as possible to undertake the challenge. But, when no one locked in, he decided to increase the mileage from 4 to 6.2 and take it as a personal feat. While no one wanted to undertake the entire, excruciating grind with him, he had a small support crew to join him on the road for morale.

Brown said there are several factors that make the Goggins 4x4x48 challenge a test of mind and body. The event breaks up a runner’s pace, he said, turning more manageable distances into a slog as competitors are forced to compete without fully recovering in the brief rest period between each run. This makes it a test of pure will and a balancing act of physical resource management.

“The hardest part of this challenge is the lack of sleep,” Brown said.

Between runs, he was consuming as many calories as possible to max out on sodium and electrolytes in order to keep himself going. According to Brown, one of the cruel twists of the 4x4x48 is that the slower you run, the less time you have to sleep, a fact that forced him to choose between two forms of exhaustion.

In the end, that extra 2.2 miles made up all the difference, and after his 8th run at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Brown developed a cramp in his legs that refused to go away for nearly two hours.

“I definitely didn’t drink enough water throughout the first couple runs,” he said.

Despite extensive rounds of stretching, he was ultimately forced to quit, although he did so with a cumulative 49 miles of road behind him — one mile ahead of the original 4x4x48 total and 20 hours early.

Brown, who says that he loves runs with a good reason behind them, will enjoy the recovery and then hit the road as soon as his body is ready.