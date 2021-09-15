The Guam Amateur Baseball Association had the opportunity to finish a long-standing project at Okkodo High School thanks to the qualifying certificate community contribution grant via the Guam Economic Development Authority. The grant to GABA was made possible by QC contributor Guam Regional Medical City, GABA announced in a press release.

When the campus was built 12 years ago, sideline fencing wasn't installed, said GABA’s Bill Bennett, who also is the facility diamond keeper for the field.

“The (newly finished) work includes the completion of the boundary sideline fencing down the first and third base side of both fields,” Bennett said. The fencing now encloses both fields.

Bennett added a thank you to “GRMC for funding this new sideline fences and a special thanks to Guam Fence Masters for additional minor works with repairing the dugout fencing and donating two each 12-foot maintenance gates.”

The Okkodo field is a product of years of work as part of a community alliance between the Guam Department of Education and GABA to execute the Okkodo High School Baseball and Softball Field Revitalization Development Program in 2017. The particular use of the facility will be for all baseball and softball groups and activities scheduled by Okkodo High School and maintained by GABA.

Along with community partners, GABA has conducted regular upgrades and ensured maintenance to the two-field facility.

"Completing the installation of the sideline fence will continue to enhance the marketability to visiting teams and organizations in the region. Sustain regional tourism by continued promoting the upgraded facility with GABA's existing regional country partners,” Bennett said.

The fields are integral to baseball and softball competition at several levels. They are used by the school’s physical education classes, the interscholastic baseball and softball leagues, Guam Baseball Academy, Guam PONY Baseball, the annual Western Pacific Series Baseball Championships, and the Summer Youth Baseball Academy, and even played host to the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team from Japan.

“Past years has seen teams from the Philippines, Palau, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, China participating in tournaments, mini-camps, clinics, and other friendly baseball activities." said Justin Bennett, GABA director.

Over the last nine years, Okkodo’s facility has received much public and private assistance. A GABA press release thanked the generosity of Triple J Enterprises, Hawaiian Rock, Home Depot, Guam Home Center, Ambros, Bank of Guam, Coast 360, Moylan's Insurance, Guam Fence Masters, Mr. Rubbishman, KwikSpace and SPPC-76. The facility’s resource and community partners also include U.S. Navy Seabees, U.S. Marines Comrel Chiefs Select, Guam Department of Public Works, Eddie Cruz LLC, Tsang Brothers, Smithbridge, Sports Turf Managers Association and Asia Ballfields System Specialists.

“Many more have continued to assist in the success of the Okkodo field development program,” GABA stated in the release. "Special thanks to the Okkodo High School administration for their continue support and positive reinforcement towards the recognition to the Field Revitalization Development Program. “