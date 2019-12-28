After two weeks of action, the Holiday Tipoff Tournament hit full gear yesterday with playoffs shaking the roof of Tamuning gym all night.

$quadu's Wayne Jesus, who had been quiet for much of the first half, hit the game-winner on a quick drive down the left side, splitting two defenders for the up-and-under to take home the 49-47 win and stay alive in the winners bracket.

The first half was relatively quiet as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. $quadu held the two-point lead, 17-15, to head into the break.

Despite the depleted bench, Lagman turned to Karl Melencio and Gino Soulik to power their offense. The duo attacked the lane to steadily push out to a 25-18 lead.

However, $quadu wasn't done yet. Spacing the floor, they found sharpshooter Keith Ada who drained three long bombs to cap off a 17-4 run and take a 35-29 lead.

With time dwindling down, $quadu continued to capitalize on Lagman looking for the long shot, instead of their bruising game to extend the lead.

However, with four minutes on the clock, Melencio and Soulik hit another gear, attacking the lane instead of relying on the three ball. Bulldozing through the $quadu defense, the duo hit several jumpers and tough layups to steadily eat into the double-digit deficit.

Down by 2 with 14 seconds left on the clock, Lagman turned to Melencio. The long guard drove through the lane, hitting the tying bucket to make it 47-all and set up the final attack by Jesus for the winner.

Ada, who hit four treys, finished the game with 15 points to lead his team's offensive game. Hilario Manalo and Jesus added 10 apiece in the win.

Melencio led all scorers with 21 in the loss. Soulik added 12, while fellow Lagman teammate Mikey DeLeon added 10 for the night.

With the win, $quadu plays top seed ABC Stores, who hasn't lost a game the entire tournament, and Lagman drops to the losers bracket where they will await the loser of Game 5.

In the second playoff game of the night, Team Tatuha swamped Tamuning Typhoons 65-41 behind 19 points from Jesse Cruz – 17 of them coming in the second half.

In the first half, both teams battled back and forth with neither team truly gaining the edge. Back-to-back steals with the pass going up court to Edwardson Panganiban had Tatuha ahead 27-24.

However, Cruz caught the hot hand in the second half, dropping five 3-pointers to pave the way for his red-hot scoring night. Panganiban chipped in 13 for the win, while big man Jonathan Pritchett added 11 to help his team advance in the playoffs. Cloyd Rosas and Lee Kaminanga tag-teamed for 30 of their team's 41 points in the loss.

Tournament action continues today with games starting at 11 a.m. at the Tamuning court in the men's recreational division. The coed recreation division playoff games kick off at 2 p.m.