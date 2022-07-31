Quality Distributors FC dropped defending champions Bank of Guam Strykers FC 4-1 in Week 2 play of the Budweiser Men’s Futsal League Thursday evening at the Astumbo gym.

Brandon Auayan and Prince Anderson each scored twice in the win for Quality. Jehn Joyner scored the Strykers' lone goal in the contest.

Earlier in the evening, the Islanders FC picked up their second win of the season with a 21-4 rout of the Orange Crushers. Jherico Tiamzon led all scorers with four goals for the Islanders and teammates Marc Pagaduan, Joshua Pangelinan, and Justin Cruz each finished with a hat trick in the win. Noah Duenas and Allan Aranas each scored twice and teammates Joshua Bamba, Nicolas Cabuhat, Takefumi Inoue, and Tekopua Mareko contributed one goal each. Joseph Capulong and Felix-Dan Fontanilla each scored twice for the Crushers.

In Wednesday evening’s match, the NAPA Rovers FC defeated Dededo SC Häagen-Dazs 19-1. Shaun-Paul Martinez led all scorers with seven goals and teammate Yaw Boateng finished with a double hat trick in the win. Yvan Tcheugoue scored four and teammate Kolby Tran finished with two goals in the win. Allan Angoco scored Dededo SC’s lone goal.

In Monday evening’s match, Guam Shipyard defeated Dededo SC Häagen-Dazs 11-1. Grant Reinert, Don Weakley, and Antonio Prieto each scored a hat trick in the win and teammate Damien Khoo scored twice. Tristan Hunt scored Dededo SC’s lone goal.

The league continues with matches on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Astumbo gym. Updated schedules are posted on https://guamfa.powerupsports.com