In order to improve you have to have an honest reflection of your actions, to include an analysis of what you did well and what you didn’t do so well. You also then have to have a tool, or tools, to identify why you maybe had some trouble, where in the process the error or errors took place, and then how best to improve on said actions.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Being that I always want to be the best version of myself I have been taking supplemental coaching courses for the last few years. Also, by taking extra courses you can fulfill the necessary Continuous Professional Development hours you have to earn every three years to keep your coaching license valid.

This is mandated by FIFA as they want to ensure quality control of licensed coaches.

Many times, coaches will get their initial license and then never take another course because they don’t have the ambition to improve or the football association where they took their coaching course, which is responsible for providing the opportunity to take the CPD courses, doesn’t offer them, forcing coaches to look elsewhere to fulfill their CPD.

Football is always evolving and coaches need to stay up-to-date with their education to keep up. But I digress.

After reading three of his books, I first went to a Raymond Verheijen Football Coaching Evolution course in 2017 in Amsterdam. Back then it was still World Football Academy. Raymond has worked with some of the biggest clubs and some of the biggest national teams in his career and his courses are second to none. I highly recommend them to anyone serious about improving as a coach.

I attended his five-day mentorship course and was blown away.

One of the main things we discuss is communication. Communication, both verbal and nonverbal, is at the top of the hierarchy in football, and in a broader context, life itself. If there is miscommunication on the field, there is usually a poor outcome. The same is true if there is miscommunication off the field between a coach and his or her players.

Proper communication is key for any relationship to be successful.

As a player, I am very talkative on the field. By giving as much information as possible to my teammates, I’m giving them the best chance to make the best decision possible which will benefit the team. Now, at the highest levels, how you deliver the message on the field isn’t as important. What I mean is, sometimes you say it in a not-so-nice way in order to ensure the urgency to achieve the action is understood. But in coaching, it’s a completely different story. Especially nowadays, coaches have to really understand relationship building in order to get your players to want to play for you. When I was growing up that wasn’t really the case.

Another buzzword you hear when discussing high-performance teams and big businesses is “culture.”

James Kerr is the author of the book “Legacy,” and in it, he details the “high-performance culture” of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team. In one of my courses with Football Coaching Evolution, Kerr was the guest speaker. He spoke in depth on defining and building culture within your organization. It was a brilliant course and I immediately thought back to my interaction with Coach Tsuki that October day in Bangladesh.

First and foremost, our communication was nonexistent. He was my coach and I was his player. That was the extent of our relationship. I had no idea what he was doing when he was taking his notes that day on the bench. I had no idea if it could be useful or not. I assumed, because he wasn’t acting in a way I expected him to act, he was doing something wrong. It definitely was not the right way to look at it on my part.

Now culturally, there was a lot to unpack from the situation.

The team and organization's culture itself was poor. Back then, we were not nearly as professional as we are now - and that goes from the top of the organization down to the players and staff. On top of that, the clash of cultures between Coach Tsuki and us was always going to be hard to navigate. I’ve now had multiple experiences with Japanese coaches, as the Japan Football Association has been a big supporter of the Guam Football Association over the years to include providing coaches for our national teams. I’ve learned so much from them all over the years but most especially in relation to culture.

When the Japanese coaches would come across, it was always a case of “this is how we do it in Japan, now we are going to do that same thing here.” There was never an observation period, where the coach took the time to understand some of the cultural differences between us. If there was, they could have identified some of the ways that we are different from the Japanese and tried to find different ways to apply their ideas within our teams.

This is something that James Kerr talks about when looking to build culture within a new organization and potentially doing that in a new country as well. “Be ruthless when setting standards, but don’t always enforce them ruthlessly,” he advises.

You can solve problems multiple ways, yet so many people will cut off their noses to spite their face.

In coaching it’s no different. Ensure you are constantly communicating exactly what you want to communicate to your players in order to create the desired environment and be patient, observant, and sensitive when starting off.

If you go too hard too fast you can potentially make a mistake that you can’t undo. Building the proper culture takes time, especially when you’re trying to undo years of damage, be mindful of that on your journey.