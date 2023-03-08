For the first time in close to 10 years, Quality Distributors FC captured the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League crown, following its 3-1 win over the Bank of Guam Strykers.

The finale took place Sunday at the Northern Guam Sports Complex.

Marlena Connelley, Anna Jones, and Franshay Pangelinan each scored once for the winning team and Olivia Haddock scored the Strykers’ lone goal.

Quality last won the women’s futsal league in 2013, after defeating the Strykers 8-5 in the final. The team appeared in three other championship matches — 2017, 2018 and 2019, but lost each time.

In the third-place match, Guam Shipyard defeated The Venue Sidekicks SC 6-2, with two goals each from Colleen Naden and Hannah Cruz and one each from Monica Iriarte and Arisa Recella. Stephanie Bordallo and Paris Marler scored for Sidekicks SC.

Following the double header, Guam Football Association Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee Chair Fred Alig II and committee member Gideon Tyquiengco presented awards to the top three teams. Also recognized were the Bank of Guam Strykers I as the league’s Fair Play Award recipient, as well as individual players Colleen Naden and Chyna Ramirez, Golden Boot and Golden Glove winners, respectively.