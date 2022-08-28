Quality Distributors FC avenged a regular-season loss against the Islanders FC to claim the 2022 Budweiser Men’s Futsal League title Thursday evening at the Astumbo gym.

Brandon Auayan scored Quality’s three goals, as the hat trick proved strong enough to carry the team to a 3-1 victory in the league’s championship match.

Entering the playoffs, the Islanders led the league in goals scored, with 40 in four matches played, including seven against Quality during the regular season, but a stellar performance by Quality’s goalkeeper Jeroen Bos stifled the Islanders’ attack in the finale. Although they are known for their high-powered offense, the Islanders managed just one goal – its fewest in a match during the 2022 season – about seven minutes into the second half. The goal, scored by Noah Duenas wasn't enough, but it did erase row shutout and bring pride to the team.

To watch the match, check it out at www.elevensports.com.

During the regular season, the Islanders defeated Quality 7-3 Aug. 4, Quality’s lone loss in the 2022 league. Both teams made the playoff round as the top two teams in their respective bracket.

Quality Distributors FC’s road to the final match included a 9-5 win over the NAPA Rovers FC, the No. 1 team from the league’s other bracket, in the semifinals. Auayan, Evan Cooney, and Manuel Morales each scored twice for Quality and teammates Isaac Koech and Bryan Combs also scored. Quality’s other goal came on a Rovers’ own goal. Yaw Boateng finished with a hat trick for the Rovers in the loss and teammates Devan Mendiola and Miran Berisha also scored.

The Islanders defeated Sidekick SC 8-4 in the semifinal round on Aug. 22. Justin Cruz and Inochi Recella scored twice for the Islanders and teammates Shinsuke Uejima, Duenas, Shawn Spindel, and Jherico Tiamzon also scored. Vincent Tran scored twice for Sidekick SC and teammates Jose Rangel and Adam Rivera also scored.

The winning teams moved on to the final match and the losing teams moved on to the league’s third-place match Thursday evening.

In the league’s third-place match, the Sidekick SC defeated NAPA Rovers FC 2-1 for the 2022 bronze finish.

Napu Mesa and Jose Rangel each scored once for the winning team. Boateng, co-Golden Boot winner with teammate Shaun-Paul Martinez, scored the Rovers’ lone goal.

The 2022 third-place match is available to view online at www.elevensports.com.

During the regular season, the Rovers defeated the Sidekick SC 4-2 Aug. 15.

Following the matches, Guam Football Association Executive Committee Members Fred Alig II and Gian Tenorio presented the top three teams with trophies and medals.

Also presented were trophies for Golden Boot winners Boateng and Martinez, who finished tied for first place in the Golden Boot race during the regular season. Quality Distributors FC’s James Bush was awarded the Golden Glove award as the league’s top goalkeeper during the regular season. Winning the league’s Fair Play Award was Guam Shipyard.