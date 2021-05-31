Playing in hostile territory is nothing new for St. Paul Warriors’ Janniliese Quintanilla. On Friday evening in Cougar territory and armed with a small, but rabid crowd of Warrior supporters, Quintanilla cranked out an MVP-like performance, pouring in 24 points, 11 assists, 12 boards, six steals and three blocks to lead her team to their fourth title in four years.

Coming into the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association basketball finale, the Cougars had been unbeaten, armed with sharpshooters and smooth ball handlers in Mia Taitano, Oriana Sevilla and Coco Paulino. The Warriors had Quintanilla, Keisha Eter and a hard-nosed defense that they planned to deploy to stem the Cougar offense.

The opportunity to take on an unbeaten team ran in the back of her mind, Quintanilla said, fueling her desire to make a statement.

The energy of her family and supporters, she added, fed her motivation to open the game strong.

At the buzzer, Quintanilla set the tone for her team, opening the game with a read off a pass to the post. Flying down court, she hit the layup and drew the foul. She missed the layup, but lurked in the front court, reading the pass again to take the ball and slice through the defense for another layup. This time, she made the free throw for the 5-0 score.

Academy’s Paulino stemmed the bleeding for a nice tear drop down the right side, 5-2. But, the Warriors went on a tear, jumping out to a 24-11 score at the end of the first.

The big first quarter lead held, going into the second as the two teams matched offensive outputs for the most part to close the half at 38-22.

Coming off the break, both teams broke out a triangle and two on defense. The Cougars also made some adjustments offensively, igniting a 12-0 run behind baskets from Myka-Jo Terlaje and Taitano. The quarter closed 44-35 in the Warriors’ favor.

With the triangle tying up Eter and Quintanilla, it was sophomore Alura Hernandez who reaped the benefits. The forward finished the night with 24 points of her own – 19 in the second half.

Academy made several runs behind Terlaje and Taitano, narrowing the gap to seven, but it wasn’t enough to erase the first-quarter deficit and the game closed up 63-50, giving the Warriors their fourth title in four years.

All Island selection Terlaje finished the night with 15 points and eight boards, while Taitano had nine points and 11 boards. Paulino dropped seven, but added six assists to her night’s tally.

Quintanilla credited her family support with keeping her motivated despite the pandemic.

“They always keep me going and push me to be a better person on and off the court,” she said, thanking her coaches and her team for helping her to reach for her potential.

Dedicated to a family patriarch

While Warriors’ Head Coach Paul Pineda has had his share of titles, this year’s title meant something more, he said.

“We dedicated this season to my father, Dr. Jon Pineda. My dad was a great supporter of SPCS sports. … he passed away in March,” he said.

His father’s presence, even when his health was declining meant a great deal to the Warriors’ school climate.

“He never missed a game and would attend practices. Even in the last year when his health was fading, he kept coming to the games,” Coach Pineda said. “He had a great impact on the community and island.”