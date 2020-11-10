Normally, island triathletes are gearing up for their competition in Merizo, an annual feat that tests their mettle in running, cycling and swimming. However, COVID-19 has changed the landscape of competition for all sports.

In an effort to give their athletes the opportunity to test their mettle despite the pandemic, the Guam Triathlon Federation will be hosting its annual triathlon virtually. Slated for the last week of November, racers will have the opportunity to choose a single day during the week of Nov. 21-29 complete an Olympic Distance Triathlon, which includes a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run.

Normally a rush with competitors battling side by side, this year’s event will pit racers against their biggest enemies – themselves. It’ll be tough, several competitors said, but they’re hoping to still find a way to compete and simulate the feeling of competition.

“You cannot substitute the amount of motivation racers get when trying to catch the person in front of you or trying to widen the gap between those behind," Guam Triathlon Federation board member Karly O’Neal said. “It’s very hard to get that same motivation when racing by yourself and just looking at your watch.”

Recognizing that motivation is key to performing well, Art Guerreo plans to race with four others in an effort to recreate the fire and fuel of competition.

“We are all going to treat the virtual event as a real race,” said Guerrero, adding this will be his first virtual race since he started competing in 1987.

Avid triathlete Cameron O’Neal, who has represented Guam in competition and is a Six-Star finisher, recently completed the Boston Marathon virtually. For the virtual triathlon, he said, one of the more difficult aspects is going to be choosing your route.

“Without traffic control and volunteers, you have to fend for yourself out there on a virtual event. It presents a fun challenge,” he says.

O’Neal, also a running and triathlon coach, advises younger participants to enjoy it as much as possible.

“As a virtual event, there are so many variables that come into play that it’s a race against yourself on your course in your weather conditions,” he said. “Completing the event is all part of the fun! It’s a great way to motivate yourself to get the miles in and hopefully, we can be racing on course in real life in 2021!”

One of the younger participants this year will be 16-year-old Mark Imazu who has goals that go far beyond having fun this year.

“My goal is to become the Ultimate National Champion for the Olympic distance triathlon,” said the John F. Kennedy junior, who has represented Guam in international swimming competitions.

The ambitious Imazu has been competing in triathlons since he was 10, but this will be his first virtual one. To prepare, Imazu has been running and swimming with the expectation of pitting his stats against some of the best on island.

“I will swim with all the best, bike with power and bring the run into the best finish for the race. The mental strength will be the key to finishing the race fast and strong,” he says. “Due to no competition between other contestants, it might physically slow me down, but I will do my best.”