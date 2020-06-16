On a hot, dusty track that was fantastic for motocross racing, dozens of riders and their families gathered their bikes, their gear and their masks for the 2020 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Round 4 and Round 1 of the ATV series Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

For Robert Bucek, it was a matter of waiting out the fast starts, who gunned it out, spitting a trail a dirt from the get-go of the Open ATV Class.

Reigning champ George Santos took off hard aboard a blacked-out Kawasaki 450 Beast ATV with Camillo Lorenzo and Bucek behind.

However, Bucek said, he capitalized on the fact that many of the riders may have spent much of the quarantine couch surfing and didn’t have the stamina to complete the endurance run.

Beating out Lorenzo, Bucek battled reigning champ Santos as the two jockeyed for pole position. Santos took a bad cart-wheeling spill in the heat of the battle, and Bucek took home first at the checkers. Lorenzo slid in for silver. Down, Santos remounted and limped in for the third-place finish.

“It’s a family out here … it’s just fun,” Bucek said, gesturing to the barbecue pits and pods of families gearing up or racing on the track. “On the track, we are kicking each other and talking … same on the chats.”

But, he said, at the end of the day, “this is what racing is about, it’s all about the family and taking care of one another.”

In a sport that lends itself well to social distancing, the track was lively from start to finish and Mother Nature lent her blessings, shining down for a perfect day under the island skies.

Jon Aguon was in a class by himself, hitting the beast option in the 450cc class to take home the win with Hunter Hemmeline and Zachary Chang rounding out the podium. In the Open Motorcycle, Aguon again leveled up, sweeping the round uncontested to the checkers in every heat. Blaze Aiken was the only rider to stay within sight, grabbing second aboard his Kawasaki. Blaise Bonin, Riley Clark and Kim Aiken rounded out the top five in that race.

“It felt like a flawless race … the gap between me and the second place was 24 seconds,” said Aguon as he described his race. “My game plan is to get the inside lane.”

When asked what his biggest challenge was, Aguon paused and laughed, “There was no challenge.”

His motto of “train hard and fight easy” helps him keep up against his opponents. As a more seasoned racer, he said, he looks more at competing against himself and doing better each race.

It’s a plan that works as he won most of his heats in the races he competed.

In other races

• In the 250 class, Blaze Aiken took the win with Bonin in second and Clark in third.

• In the Schoolboy/girl class, Jordan Leon Guerrero slid in at the checkers with Franklin Fujihira on a Yamaha in second.

• In the Women’s Minibike class, Jessani Leon Guerrero swept the class to take first with Mariana Wenden on a KTM in second and Breane Larance on her Kawasaki in third.

• In the Open Kids Minibike class and 85cc Kids Minibike class, Richard Wenden took the win with Lawrence Limtiaco and Wyett Santos rounding out the podium.

• The 65cc Kids Mini Bike class had Jonboy Aguon taking first on his Yamaha.

• In the 50cc Kids Minibike class, Leo Limtiaco left his competition in the dust as he took his Cobra minibike to the win. A heated battle between Charliegh Moore and EJ Larance ended with Moore taking the silver position.

The next motocross event will be held Sunday July 5. It’s a non-championship event for the minibike and motorcycle classes, but will be counted as championship points for the Open ATV class. Round 5 for the Monster Energy Motocross Championships will be held Aug. 2 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.