After several attempts and a trove of experience, the St. Anthony Catholic School Raiders Boys 14U Basketball team finally won the Jam on It tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend 54-35.

Led by head coach Ruben Payumo, the Raiders accomplished their mission.

“I am happy for the boys’ accomplishment,” said Payumo in a press release. “It was a big investment to come out and go through the experience with the players and parents.”

According to Payumo, the Raiders breezed through round robin play and the single-elimination playoffs, ultimately securing a slot for the title against the Home Court Edge club from Torrance, California.

Both teams entered the championship round with perfect 5-0 records - something had to give.

Although the Raiders started the game slowly, highlighted with missed field goals and free throws, the Raiders only trailed by two points at halftime, 23-21. In the second half, the Raiders’ Tristan Hahn, Darnell Camacho and Jarret Ko lit it up on both ends of the court, helping the Tamuning-based squad capture the lead.

In the final five minutes, the Raiders’ Colin Baker drained a 3-pointer. As the ball dropped past the cylinder and swished through the net, St. Anthony’s surged through the final period.

Hahn and Ko, who combined for a perfect eight free throws, had Home Court Edge rethinking how they would stop the clock and who they would send to the line.

Camacho, whose work on the offensive glass led to several two-point opportunities, gave the young Raiders the lift to carry them through to the championship.