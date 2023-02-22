Rainbows for All Children Race set for March 4

For more than two years, the pandemic sidelined Guam’s flourishing weekend fundraising runs, shoving them into the shadow realm of virtual competition.

But after the lengthy hiatus, they are reemerging in full force.

Kicking off one of the island’s longest-running and biggest events, the Rainbows for All Children 3.5 Mi. Run Walk for Youth is set for Saturday, March 4, at Guam Premier Outlets. Now in its 35th year, the run benefits children from unfortunate circumstances. According to event coordinator Marie Halloran, the affected kids have suffered losses, such as the death of a parent, incarceration or deployment.

The program helps children process and cope with their situations, Halloran said.

“This is our only fundraising that sustains our program,” said Halloran, describing Rainbows for All Children as a peer support group that helps youngsters process “some painful life transitions.”

She added that Rainbows also receives sponsorship from community members, "because they see the importance” of the organization.

The race was last held in March 2020, mere days before the island went into lockdown. That race attracted more than 800 participants. Halloran said she is eager to resume the in-person race, as the Rainbows program, since its inception 38 years ago, has helped so many in need.

She added that United Airlines will be providing the raffle grand prize, a round-trip ticket, and the first 500 finishers will each receive a T-shirt.

“We have helped over 25,000 children and families,” Halloran said. “And, for the kids to participate, it's free. With the money that we garner, we buy journals, activities, materials, supplies and training.”

She also said that Rainbows Guam provides an end-of-the-year celebration at the Pacific Islands Club waterpark.

She added that the past three years have been especially difficult for several families, some of which had family members die of COVID.

“Each family had eight in the family and five had died from COVID,” she said, adding that three of the children needed foster care.

She added that one of the children in the program was severely burned by a stepfather, adding that more than 50% of the child’s body had been burned.

“That's why it's so important that we are able to bring them in our arms,” Halloran said.