Editor's note: This is the third part of a multipart article chronicling Southern High School Dolphins scholar-athlete Rainier Porras' journey from a boy growing up in Agat, to graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Along the journey, Porras dealt with rejection, overcame obstacles and defied the odds.

When Rainier Porras was a student-athlete at Southern High School, he had his sights dead set on advancing his running career and competing collegiately at the highest level. He had studied and trained so hard and he wanted to become a cadet at The United States Military Academy at West Point. Anything else was unthinkable.

“ … When I was first applying to West Point, what really enticed me to go to this school was the education,” Porras said. “I couldn’t beat that, a guaranteed free education.

"I wanted to be an engineer, and the University of Guam did not have an engineering program," Porras said.

“I did some research and found that West Point has one of the best engineering programs in the United States," he added. "As I did more research, I learned about their history, and that was captivating and fascinating."

As a top-10 All-Island cross-country runner, decorated track and field athlete, and top-10 honor student, he thought he had done enough to get accepted. However, West Point held a different opinion.

“I spent most of my high school trying to get a D1 scholarship,” Porras said. … “When I received that (rejection) letter from West Point, things flipped upside down, really fast.”

It took a while for Porras to process, but not accept, rejection, enroll at UOG, and join the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

During his year at UOG, he excelled academically and applied for West Point a second time.

Strike two.

After receiving his second rejection letter, he figured his dream was over. With a merit scholarship in hand, things weren’t that bad, even though he wanted more.

Around midway through his first year at UOG, the commandant of West Point called Porras to let him know that he was going to be on island and invited him to dinner. He wanted to meet Porras, size him up, and see if West Point had made a mistake.

“About three or four months into the program, he got a call from the commandant from West Point," said Marv Linder, Porras’ high school cross-country and track and field coach. "I said, ‘that’s good news.’”

Still heartbroken, Porras was unsure if he wanted to attend the dinner.

“He asked me what I thought,” recalled Linder.

“I told him, ‘I’d do it,'" Linder said. "'Once they see you, your abilities, and everything, they’ll take you.’”

After the dinner, the commandant discovered that Porras was remarkable and offered him a spot at The United States Military Academy Preparatory School. It wasn’t West Point, but it was just up the hill, and it would bring him one step closer to fulfilling his destiny.

The idea of another year as an undergraduate wasn't appealing, but he accepted the offer.

At prep school, Porras struggled. Everything he did was scrutinized, and he hated it.

He said that he was used to the super chill island life that he grew up with in Agat.

“You’re constantly on edge,” Porras said. “That’s something I wasn’t really prepared for, to be honest.”

Linder knew that there was going to be an adjustment period, but he also believed in Porras.

“It was hard on him,” Linder said. “He had never been away from home for that long and had never been around a winter. New York in the winter is really cold."

Let the judging begin

Even with a year of ROTC and another year at prep school, West Point was overwhelming. His instructors graded him on everything: how he looked, how he acted, how he dressed, and how he performed in school - literally, everything.

“It’s been crazy,” said Porras, a day before graduation, reflecting on his journey at the academy. “This place challenges you academically, physically and militarily.

“They grade you on how you wear your uniforms. There are uniform inspections. They grade you based on how you walk - the parades. They grade you based on how you clean the room. We have these things called AMI (morning) inspections. …

“They grade you on how well you perform in school, how fit you are, how you perform militarily. There’s always stress that’s in place. …

“Looking back, it’s - kind of - funny. And - also - when I reflect on it, I appreciate the growth that I’ve done these past four years. I was just a little overwhelmed when I was a plebe.”

While he’s able to look back on West Point with an enormous sense of accomplishment, Porras nearly cracked under the pressure.

“I’ve never shared this with my parents, but I’ve had so many dark moments out here, but I just kept going,” Porras told The Guam Daily Post. “I didn’t want to stress my parents out more than they already are.

“There were many times where I thought was going to be kicked out of school.”

As years passed, stress and challenges remained, but Porras learned how to become a cadet.

“Every year, he got more and more confident,” Linder said.

A runner becomes a fighter

Porras, in college, had hoped to have continued his running career but discovered a passion for boxing and became a member of West Point’s elite traveling squad. With a winning record, 4-3, he represented the Army proudly and showed the nation what being Guam-tough was all about.

“Our team is the best in the nation,” Porras said. “Our team has won 10 national championships in the past 12 years, added the 119-pound fighter, having competed in the National Collegiate Boxing Association.

With his boxing career ending early due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a diploma in hand after last Saturday’s commencement ceremony, Porras will begin his military career as an air defense officer in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Turbulent times

As world tensions surge, especially with strained relationships between the U.S. and China, and a tolerance between North Korea and South Korea weakening by the hour, Porras is proud to serve in the military.

“We live in a very interesting time right now,” he said. “Out there, where you’re at, in the Indo-Pacific region, threats are coming out from every corner, especially with China right next door. …

“One of the things I am looking forward to is … contributing my part to that deterrent role.”

"Our goal is to convince our enemy that we are so powerful that if they try to attack us, the damage that it will cost them is far greater than the damage that they will cause us," he added.

“Our weapons systems has a lot to do with that,” he said.

When Porras left Guam, he often enjoyed reading about the island’s scholar-athletes, and he is proud to have been a part of that success.

“It’s very inspiring to see that, especially with Regine (Tugade) doing really well," said Porras, noting that the 2020 Naval Academy graduate had broken long-standing track and field records and had been training for the 2020 Tokyo Games. … “This is something that you love seeing, especially students from Guam excelling and representing the island very well.”

In 2014, after Porras graduated from high school, Southern “hasn’t had a trophy since,” said Linder, proud to have had Porras on his team.

Linder, reflecting on Porras and his other student-athletes who have graduated and chosen to serve in the military, was overcome with emotion. Fighting off tears, he is proud to have made a difference in so many young men’s and women's lives.

“Every year, I get sad when I see my kids graduate,” he said. “But, I’m happy for them because they’re leading productive lives. It seems like most of my runners - I’d say 60-70% of them - join the military, which is making me proud.”

"I definitely enjoyed my time at Southern," Porras said.

“When I came to Southern, we didn’t really have strong cross-country or track and field teams,” he added. … “By our junior or senior year, we were able to - at least - put Southern on the map."

In a message to Guam’s next generation, Porras reminded the island’s youth to set goals, don’t become discouraged when faced with obstacles, and strive to achieve the improbable.

“Beat the odds,” he said. “Coming from the island, at least for me, that’s how I felt, especially coming from Southern High School.

“I felt like when I first arrived at West Point I wasn’t qualified to be here. There have been times when I doubted myself.”

"But, along the way, I realized that you will stumble and it's just part of the process. It’s part of the journey. …

“You just have to keep going.”