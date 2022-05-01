RaiTåno Palomo West, 11, while competing in the Eielson Youth League, achieved his highest score ever on April 23 at Arctic Nite Bowling Center in Eielson AFB, Alaska.

"He bowled a 211 scratch game, which is currently the highest score for the entire league, said Joleen Palomo West, RaiTåno's mother.

There are three age groups, 3-6, 7-13 and 13-18 year olds. There are a total of 30 children in the entire league and 17 are in his age group, she added.

RaiTåno also got three strikes in a row, or a turkey in bowling terms, and he was really happy and shocked because it was his first time doing so.

“We are extremely proud and excited,” Joleen said. “Bowling is not an easy sport. It really gets in your head. RaiTåno is dedicated, focused and persistent. We had to stand back away from the pit so he could focus without us crowding him. When he bowled the strike for a turkey, the entire bowling center heard my scream of excitement. Then he bowled an eight for his final count, leading to his scratch 211.”

She said many of the youth league bowlers look up to her son and even enjoy the chance to challenge him after league play is completed.

Joleen said the family has been in Alaska for the past seven years and is currently stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, but RaiTåno was born and raised on Guam and is half CHamoru.

RaiTåno has been bowling for six years and started when he was five years old. He picked up bowling in Alaska and learned to bowl without the dinosaur and bumpers, two aides for inexperienced bowlers.

“I like bowling because I get to interact with people and get to make new friends,” RaiTåno said. “My favorite thing about bowling is that if you don’t do good you can’t blame it on other people and that you are trying to beat what you were and what you improved in.”

He said his latest bowling achievement gives him a chance to see where he stands and what still needs improvement.

Eielson Youth Bowling is a league and usually begins in September and ends in April for 30 weeks, but due to COVID-19 the season was cut short. This season was 15 weeks and started in January when some of the mandates were being lifted, Joleen said.

Joleen added that they miss Guam and the one thing they miss the most is family.

“RaiTåno and RaiHånom, RaiTåno's younger brother, are mahålang (homesick) for their grandparents, Joseph and Lourdes Palomo. When we FaceTime them, the boys’ faces light up,” she said.

RaiTåno said he misses his family and the food on Guam.

Joleen said the family enjoys Alaska summer and fall, filled with moose and caribou hunting, salmon fishing, kayaking, camping and much more. But the winters are harsh, so they hope to return to Guam this year.

RaiTåno said he has five favorite things about Alaska: hunting and fishing, because it keeps him busy and gives him a workout; sledding and snowboarding; Halloween, because he likes scaring people and eating candy with his friends; winters, because he loves snowball fights and walking on ice that has melted but there is still water underneath; and making friends, because they make him happy.

RaiTåno said his future plans for bowling are to go to tournaments and place top three, all in the hopes of someday earning a college scholarship.