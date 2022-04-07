Despite trailing early on against the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Falcons, the Talo’fo’fo' Rangers picked up their first win of the season in the Guam Major League, 19-12.

The season-opening game for both teams took place Tuesday night at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

With the win, the Rangers improved to 1-0.

With the loss, the Falcons fell to 0-1.

In a 31-run, error-filled slugfest, the Rangers had 15 hits and committed seven errors. The Falcons finished with seven hits and eight errors.

For the Rangers, pitcher Kagan Rabago struck out six batters and notched the win.

Gavin Salas, the Falcons’ pitcher, received the loss.

With Rabago handling the game from the mound, the Rangers’ Andrew Taijeron, Andrew Concepcion and Angelo Taijeron showed power from the plate. Andrew Taijeron, who went 3-for-6, scored four runs and hit a double. Conception, with four RBIs and a double, proved to be a nearly impossible out. Angelo Taijeron, who hit 2-for-2, knocked in a pair of runs.

For the Falcons, Kobe Quiambao went 1-for-4, connected for four RBIs and hit a home run. Tre Hattori, who went 2-for-5, scored a run and knocked in two more.

With one final game remaining in the first round, the University of Guam Tritons are scheduled to take on the Amigos at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Paseo Stadium.

