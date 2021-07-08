Leading 11-5 and heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Jays were three outs away from beating the Rangers.

After a huge, five-run sixth inning, the Blue Jays were in charge - no way they were going to lose, but they did.

In this bottom of the ninth inning, during Tuesday night’s Guam Major League Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña with one out and bases loaded, the game ended on a walk-off error.

The Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 12-11.

For the Rangers, winning-pitcher Brandon Rosario threw five strikeouts. For the Blue Jays, pitcher Rico Miner received the loss.

For the Rangers, at the plate, Andrew Taijeron was 3-4, Andrew Concepcion went 2-2. Dave Santiago hit 2-5 with three RBIs.

From the plate, for the Blue Jays, with two RBIs, RJ Miner went 3-5. Don Santos, with an RBI and a double, was 2-4. JR Hattig, at 3-4, finished with four RBIs, two doubles and a home run.