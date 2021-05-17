The Simon Sanchez High School girls varsity basketball team played their best quarter of the season on Saturday, but it takes more than eight minutes of perfection to beat the McDonald’s preseason tournament champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars.

Despite the Sharks’ Heather Reyes playing at a high level, scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds, Sanchez was no match for the unselfish Cougars, who had three players score in double digits. Trying desperately to burn out the remaining, working bulbs on an already broken scoreboard, Academy's triple threat netted the Sharks. The Cougars, led by an impressive game-high 17 points from freshman sensation Torie Rapadas, 13 points from Mia Taitano and 11 points from Oriana Sevilla, dominated the Sharks 57-38.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 6-0. The loss, in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season game, was the Sharks' first.

“We really wanted this because we know they fight for everything,” Rapadas said. “We had to fight even harder."

After a turnover-filled opening quarter, the Cougars led 10-4 but were about to make the game a whole lot more difficult for the host Sharks on their home court in Yigo.

As the Sharks continued to struggle with fundamentals, not boxing out under the boards and crashing the defensive glass, the Cougars turned misses into quick, uncontested points. On the other end of the floor, the Sharks turnover woes continued. On three successive plays, Sanchez turned the ball over, resulting in length-of-the-court Hail Mary passes and uncontested layups. On two of the bombs, Taitano found Rapadas for the finish. Repaying the favor with a pass that would have made Tom Brady take notice and tip his helmet, Rapadas hit Taitano in the numbers for a two-point strike.

As the quarter wore on, Sharks defensive breakdowns left an unguarded Rapadas all alone under the basket. On two successive plays, after drawing the double-team, Taitano passed through the key to a wide-open Rapadas, who turned the generous dishes into valuable assists. Rapadas had scored eight points in the period and Cougars led at the half, 26-13.

“They weren’t getting back on defense, so I just took advantage of that and went down to make the easy layups,” Rapadas said.

With Rapadas on the bench for most of the third quarter, getting a well-deserved rest, the Sharks outscored the Cougars 12-8. For the first time, Sanchez was the aggressor, pushing the pace and finding the open shooter. With the Sharks outscoring the Cougars 7-0, Ronafe Ollet, with her ball-handling skills, broke through the defense and threw the assist to Reyes. With eight points in the period, Reyes’ determination at short-range jump shots and layups broke the Cougars double-digit lead. After the third quarter, the Sharks trailed 34-25.

While the Cougars eased off the pace a bit in the third quarter, they unleashed a full-court press in the final frame. Although the Sharks had their most productive period on offense, a combination of turnovers and relentless Academy offense turned the game into a runaway.

For the first 24 minutes, Cougars’ Coco Paulino and Sevilla had been relatively quiet on the offensive end. But in the final period, Paulino scored all four of her points and Sevilla heated up for seven points, including a momentum-stealing 3-pointer to open the period.

Rapadas said that applying pressure defense in the fourth quarter was “very important because they were catching up.”

“We had to get an even higher lead in order to secure the victory,” she added.