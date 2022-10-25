Passersby up early last Saturday may have caught a glimpse of Spider-Man and 47 other runners getting in a morning run in Barrigada Heights.

The Spider-Man spotted on Saturday usually goes by Brandon Aydlett. He and other local runners were racing in the Guam Running Club’s 37th annual Ghoulish 10K. Chris Rasmussen and Lorelie Flinn were the top male and female finishers, respectively, at the Oct. 22 run. Rasmussen finished the 10K in 40 minutes and 46 seconds. Flinn finished in 00:50:34.

Rasmussen, Flinn and 46 other runners traversed a challenging course that came with a picturesque view atop a hill in Barrigada. The ghoulish event was anything but, set in Barrigada Heights, taking place just as the sun rose. Runners were treated to a scenic view of the A.B. Won International Airport under the early morning light, with the ocean just beyond it, framed by the greenery of Guam.

Aydlett, who pushed a stroller through the course, stated that it was a hard but fun course, according to the Guam Running Club. Aydlett finished in 00:49:01.

Organizers thanked Carlos and Julie Iriarte for letting the Guam Running Club continue to use their property for the past 37 years.

The next club running event is the 34th annual Willie McCool Hill Climb 5.5M. It takes place Nov. 5. Show time is 3:15 p.m. and go time is 4 p.m. The meeting point is across Adelup, next to the Mobil service station.