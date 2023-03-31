With a tournament victory and a crisp $300 prize burning a hole through his pocket, Ezra Cardenas’ journey into jiujitsu is well underway.

Cardenas, 22, who competed in the Guåhan Jiu Jitsu League Blue and Purple Belt Grand Prix and White Belt Wars March 19 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, put his training to the test and passed with flying colors.

“I’m pretty pleased with the results I got. I can’t really complain too much,” said Cardenas, winner of the White Belt Wars, who has been practicing the sport for less than one year. “Honestly, my goal was to win the tournament by all submissions and I fell short of that goal, but, all in all, I’m happy with my performance. I couldn’t do any of this without my faith in Christ, Jeff Mesa, JJ Ambrose, professor Dan (O’Connor) and all the Steel Athletics crew.

“I’d also like to thank Guåhan Jiu Jitsu league and KreemxButter for putting on such a rad tournament.”

Ambrose described the victory as dominant, with Cardenas defeating a heavyweight in the finals.

Accompanying Cardenas’ ambition and eventual championship-winning result, his top-notch training was on display.

“Leading up to the tournament and the weeks before, we really started to pick up the pace and the intensity, while also focusing on the details of our moves,” he said.

For Ambrose, the owner of Steel Athletics and winner of one of the black belt exhibition matches, he is pleased with Cardenas’ performance and all of his gym’s competitors.

“Overall, as a team, we won the competition,” said Ambrose, whose athletes secured the most victories but fell short in the Blue and Purple Belt Grand Prix championship match. “Accumulatively, with all the wins that we had with the white belts, and also some of the purple belts that we put in, and the super fights, they tallied up all the wins and we ended up being the top team that day.”

Ambrose said, for being the top performing gym, Steel Athletics received a plaque and a $500 check.

“It was our first jiujitsu tournament win,” Ambrose said. “We’ve won all the fitness competitions, the MMA fights, but never a stand-alone jiujitsu tournament,” he said.

This is how they roll

Both Ambrose and Mesa are professional mixed martial artists and their style of teaching echoes the sentiment of the octagon. It’s raw, but effective. Ambrose said that Mesa teaches what he knows, adding he “doesn't know how to do sport jiujitsu, where they're doing all the fancy gi and lapel chokes and all that.”

“All of our guys are starting to look more and more like MMA-style jiujitsu, and it's clearly showing because we stand out like a sore thumb,” Ambrose said. “I would say it's in a good way because I think our jiujitsu is more practical – self-defense or any situation off the mat, we’re definitely more practical.”

“Our performance showed because we ended up winning the tournament. There's something to be said there about what we do,” Ambrose said. “Quality over quantity prevailed that day.”

With dozens of white, blue, and purple belts competing in the tournament, spectators were treated to eight super fights. Ambrose, in one of the eight marquee matchups, defeated Joshua Jerome.

Ambrose described the black belt bout as “very tactical” and “very careful,” with both combatants respecting each other’s skill and competence.

“I think conditioning played out in the end, because we went the full 10 minutes,” Ambrose said.

With nothing decided after the 10-minute round, the Ambrose vs. Jerome match entered sudden death.

“I shot in and I was able to take him down,” Ambrose said.