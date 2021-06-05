Rays open up title defense with 8-3 win

Despite some cloudy weather this week, the first five games of the 2021 Guam Major League season went off without a hitch. Here’s a recap of the games.

Rays 8, Pirates 3

The defending 2019 champion Rays kicked off the season in the right direction, jumping out to a 5-0 lead on the newly formed Pirates after the first two innings and never looked back.

The Pirates left with a moral victory as they slowed things down the rest of the way, despite committing six errors.

Veteran B.J. Balajadia led the Rays, going 2-for-4 with three stolen bases, Balajadia still is doing his thing on the bases. T.J. Sarmiento struck out five in earning the victory on the mound.

Redhawks 5, Rangers 1

In a battle of two historically strong baseball villages, the Yona Redhawks came away with the win on Sunday in the first day game in recent memory.

Darren Pablo had two hits on the day with three stolen bases while Freddy Aguon and Devin Sparks came up with clutch RBI hits.

Spartans 21, Falcons 15

In a wild affair that that looked more like a football score, the Spartans outscored MTM by six runs. The two teams combined for 36 runs, 24 hits and 15 errors.

The Spartans scored seven runs in the third inning and eight runs in the sixth.

Bruce San Nicolas had four hits for the Spartans and Sean Cruz hit a homer. Taco Camacho and Reed Seman each had three hits for the Falcons.

Dodgers 12, Cardinals 11 (10)

The Dodgers’ tribute season for the late Ed Muna began with a W. The Cardinals, however, wouldn’t go down without a fight as they scored five runs in the ninth to tie the game at 11 and send it into extra innings.

Unfortunately, it was an error that allowed the winning Dodgers run to score in the bottom of the 10th.

Jathan Muna Barnes, Shon Muna Jr., Matt Muna, Alejandro Diaz and Shane Tenorio each had two hits for the Dodgers.

Peter Wall went 3-for-3 for the Cardinals and Pollycard Luther also contributed with three hits.

Cougars 9, Blue Jays 4

The Agana Heights Cougars scattered 12 hits in their season debut, but it was Tre Hattori’s performance on the mound, going six strong innings, and a big home run in his only at-bat that highlighted Thursday’s game.

Helping Hattori were Carl Quintanilla (three hits), Aaron Jamanilla, Aiden McDonald and Tyler Wilson (two hits each).

The Jr. Nationals get their season going in Week 2 with two games.