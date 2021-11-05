After Round 1 of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, a four-day event taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Guam golfers Redge Camacho and Ivan Sablan are well in the hunt.

“Redge and I know that we are competing against some of the best players in the region, and we both came here with the absolute intention of competing against these guys,” Sablan said.

Camacho, who shot 1 under par at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club course, is tied for 24th, a mere 3 strokes from first place. Sablan, who was on point from the tee but struggled with his short game, finished 6 over par. Sablan, who is tied for 71st place, has some catching up to do.

“I’m very happy with my performance today in regards to my long game, however, my putting let me down,” Sablan said. 'I hope to do a lot better in Round 2 and 3."

Camacho, from the first tee, tried his best to settle his nerves, not an easy task as the announcer called his name and his nation.

“I'll definitely cherish the announcers calling my name on the first tee and saying where I'm from,” Camacho said. “It's such a cool and nervous moment.”

Camacho, who shot four birdies and an eagle, finished Day 1 better than 60 of the region’s best amateur golfers.

“I'm extremely happy with the way I played today,” Camacho said. “I made a lot of key putts to keep the momentum going throughout the round. Also, had a couple bad swings here and there, but, that's golf, you're not going to hit everything perfect.”

Starting the tournament with two pars and a bogey, Camacho’s play quickly elevated. On Hole No. 4, a 569-yard par 5, his tee and approach shots were among his best ever.

“No. 4, I hit a great driver off the tee and a great 3-wood to about two feet for eagle,” he said. “Definitely the two best shots of the day.”

After finishing the next 12 holes unremarkably, only two birdies to four bogeys, Camacho birdied the final two holes.

“Finishing the last two holes with birdies definitely gives me confidence going into tomorrow, considering how challenging the course plays,” Camacho said.

Sablan, for the first seven holes, had played close to perfection. And with two birdies and five pars, he was tied for second place. But as the round wore on, his once true putting began to falter, even though his long game remained intact.

“Nothing in particular changed in my game after Hole No. 6,” Sablan said. “However, my putting started to fall apart toward the middle of the round.”

“Redge did a great job today,” Sablan said. “I hope to redeem myself over the next couple of days.”

While playing their best possible golf is at the forefront of the Guamanians' minds, the athletes know they are representing something much bigger than themselves.

“It’s such an honor to be able to represent our island,” Camacho said. “It means a lot knowing I'm not just playing for myself, but also for my country.”

“It’s always an honor representing my island, and I never feel more overjoyed and proud while playing for my home,” Sablan said.

Camacho thanked his friends and family.

“I'd just like to thank my mom and dad for getting me into the game of golf,” he said. “Without them, none of this would be possible. I'd also like to thank my friends and family for all the support.”