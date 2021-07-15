Guam Track and Field Association has selected Regine Tugade-Watson to represent Guam at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Her selection was approved by the Guam National Olympic Committee and her entry was accepted by World Athletics. She will compete in the 100-meters heats on July 30.

This will be Tugade-Watson’s second consecutive Olympic Games. She represented Guam in the 100-meters at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She is an experienced competitor in the highest level and has also competed in the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China and the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, United Kingdom.

“Regine has been the standard-bearer of excellence for track and field on Guam in recent years,” said Derek Mandell, GTFA president. “She has worked extremely hard to get where she is now. We are proud of her accomplishments and look forward to watching her run in Tokyo.”

Tugade-Watson holds personal bests of 11.92 seconds in the 100-meters, 24.70 seconds in the 200-meters and 57.89 seconds in the 400-meters. She is an eight-time Guam National Record holder in the Indoor 60-meters, Indoor 200-meters, Indoor long jump, 100-meters, 200-meters, 400-meters, triple jump, and 4x400-meters relay.

Tugade-Watson is a 2020 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a 2016 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Tumon. She was born and raised on Guam and her family currently resides in Dededo.