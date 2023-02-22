Registration open for Ko’ko' Road Race

The Guam Visitors Bureau announced in a press release that registration is now open online for the Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race and the Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run.

Both races have been GVB signature events for more than 10 years and will be held at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach, GVB said in the release.

“We’re proud to bring the Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race back after a long hiatus," said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. "Our beloved GVB signature event creates great awareness and love for our endemic Ko’ko’ bird while giving runners near and far a reason to come together to improve their health and wellness.”

“Paired with the Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run, we have something for the entire family that highlights our unique destination," he added. "We encourage everyone to register and train well for Ko’ko’ weekend!”

The 13th annual Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race is scheduled for April 16, with the start and finish restored to the event’s home in Tumon. This year, the race will offer a 10K out-and-back run/walk course. Event participants will enjoy a new course route that will start in front of the GVB office and proceed toward Chalan San Antonio, continuing down to Marine Corps Drive, with a turnaround in East Hagåtña, and then return to the start-finish line.

Along the course, participants can anticipate water stops, cheering groups and entertainment. All entrants will receive a finisher's T-shirt and medal, GVB stated in the release.

Kids kick off race weekend

The 14th Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run will kick off Ko’ko’ Weekend on April 15 and will start and finish at Ypao Beach. The kids run will offer races for three specific age groups: a 3.3K for 10-to-12-year-olds, 1.6K for 7-to-9-year-olds, and 0.6K for 4-to-6-year-olds. Each finisher will receive a T-shirt.

Plight of the ko’ko’

Additionally, Ko’ko’ weekend supports the plight of Guam’s territorial bird. GVB is working closely with the Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources to raise awareness of the Guam rail or ko'ko' bird, which is a flightless bird endemic to Guam.

With "Che’lu" as the official mascot for the Guam rail, GVB will also have "Kiko" and "Kika," two of its newest mascots, interact with eventgoers to increase their knowledge of this endangered species. Donations are being accepted to help support conservation efforts when participants register for the respective races.

Interested participants can register online for the Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race and Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run at visitguam.com/koko. Early registration rates are available for a limited time. Participants can follow the events as well as Guam Visitors Bureau on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for race updates.