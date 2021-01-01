For island sports fans, the day Kobe Bryant died is one that stands out among the endless days of 2020.

The island woke up Jan. 27, 2020, to the news that the 41-year-old sports icon who spent two decades with the Lakers was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, California.

A world away and the sun barely peeking over the horizon, dozens of texts flew. "Did you hear?" "Is it true?" "You're lying!" "His daughter was with him." "Oh my God, how?" "I just saw him on the news with his daughter at a game." (By the way, that photo would become iconic of a deep father-daughter relationship, inspiring the #girldad trend). But, that day, none of us could believe it.

I was standing on a train platform in Japan with my boys basketball team from Okkodo High School. All of us were texting furiously and combing the news wires because it just didn't seem possible.

It took several clicks on reputable news sites and still disbelief was the normal reaction. How could the Black Mamba be gone? As recently as two days prior to the accident, Bryant had wished LeBron James luck and congratulated James on surpassing Bryant's scoring record. Kobe Bryant had just been featured with daughter, Gigi, who everyone knew was going to sweep the WNBA the same way her daddy did the NBA in 1996.

Then, one of the guys showed us a CNN report and reality set in and, along with the rest of the world, we mourned. For the first time in the entire seven-day trip, every single member of the team was silent. With the train quietly rocking in the background, I stared at my phone, praying it wasn't true.

We returned home that afternoon to a world in mourning.

Regardless of your sports affiliation, the Black Mamba transcended ideologies, leaving a legacy of competition, heart and fire that will continue to fuel people long after his death. He was larger than life, a legend in his mind and in ours, and the idea that his light and the glowing light of his daughter, Gigi Bryant, had been snuffed out was inconceivable.

Tributes poured out from the Grammys in LA to tennis at the Australian Open and on the golf links at the Farmers Insurance Open all the way to the Florida gridiron for the Pro Bowl. The outpouring of grief was real, and as newscast after newscast interrupted regular daytime TV and ESPN continuously streamed Kobe, the reality sunk in. The world had lost a legend, a giant who cast a long shadow that transcended the game of basketball.

For the island, tributes and remembrances came in their own way. The first day of the boys basketball season featured a ceremony in his honor. Some on island drew tributes, painted murals or played the way the Black Mamba deserved.

"The news of him and his daughter, Gigi, passing brought me a great deal of sadness," said Arvin Domingo, head coach for the Simon Sanchez Sharks, admitting the tributes and discussions definitely hit him in the heart.

Having just coached his daughter this past summer, Domingo said Bryant's death had hit a little closer to home.

"His work ethic, passion and drive is something we will never forget," Domingo said, adding the impact will live on forever. "Rest peacefully, Mamba and Mambacita."

Jin Han, a member of the coaching team for the Guam National Men's Basketball Team, has rocked No. 8 in honor of his favorite player for years.

'I've been watching him for 20 years," said Han, who, like his mentor, is known for being passionate and intense on the court, whether as a player or a coach. "Kobe really inspired me to be the person I am today."

Instilling the "Mamba mentality" and that grueling work ethic has been his life's guiding principle, Han said.

"I've tried to instill that in myself, my players, my PE students, as well as my own daughters," Han said. "He was bigger than just basketball to me."

Han recalls shaking Kobe's hand in the only NBA game he ever attended.

"I even got to run towards the tunnel ... stuck my hand out, shook his hand!" he said, adding he called his wife, Jackie, to share the star-struck moment.

St. Paul's cross-country coach Sherwin Paet recalls watching Kobe since the late 1990s.

"His work ethic was second to none. He did whatever it took to master his craft," Paet said, ticking off his basketball and movie accolades. "As a fan, I was devastated ... To find out minutes later that his daughter, Gigi, was with him just crushed me. As a father, I was heartbroken."

Simon Sanchez senior Isaiah Malig was heartbroken all morning by the news of his hero's death. Inspired by Kobe, the Shark guard guides himself by the Mamba quote "If you do not believe in yourself, no one will do it for you."

"Kobe impacted my life by giving me the motivation and the drive to work hard to achieve something I wanted in life," he said. In his senior playoff game in March 2020, Malig channeled his hero, dropping 24 points to power the Sharks to victory.

Kobe fan Aljurrell Grape said Kobe inspired him to always be better.

"For everyone who knows me, ... Kobe Bryant was my biggest motivation. He was my inspiration to go so hard in my first business, Klean Sneaks, Grape tweeted. "I know I will never go pro or play the NBA, but he was my biggest motivation that I can do it my own way in life ... to be different."

"Thank you for all the memories you left with us on this earth, Kobe," said Paet. "The passion and dedication you had is something I will always remember and take with me moving forward."

For every kid who's ever yelled "Kobe!" hitting that signature turnaround, continue to play and pursue your dreams with passion and integrity.

In the words of the Black Mamba himself, "The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win."