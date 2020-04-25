Less than a foot under Guam’s beautiful coastal waters rests razor-sharp coral that has injured and killed numerous surfers and bodyboarders, those who overestimated their ability, failed to adhere to time-honored rules of engagement and demonstrated a lack of respect.

In sport, arrogance and confidence can go a long way in overcoming obstacles and reaching goals, but respect can be even more rewarding to the surfer, especially those who aren’t from Guam.

Learning respect, in many forms, can come easily, or hard.

"Safety is the whole, main point trying to be made by the rules about having respect,” said a longtime member of Guam’s surfing community who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s not a joke, and it’s much better to be yelled at, or hassled, or sent to the beach for a timeout, or even, maybe slapped, at times, if it’s going to keep everyone safer in a dangerous situation.”

The rules explained by an anonymous surfer

The unwritten rules, which vary from break to break, resulting in a multitude of consequences, are simple, and in place for a reason - to keep everyone safe.

• Rule No. 1, Respect the locals

“If you’re not from Guam, you are at the bottom of the pecking order,” said the anonymous surfer. “Put in your time and be respectful to those who are local, and, in turn, you will earn respect and move up in the order.

“This is a universal surf rule, everywhere.”

•Rule No. 2, Don’t surf with tabbies (booties).

“Wearing shoes often gives one a false sense of confidence, and lack of respect for the situation, which leads to mishaps.

“Plus, if you’re not good enough to surf without shoes, you probably shouldn’t be out there to begin with.”

• Rule No. 3, Don't surf before it's your turn.

“One guy, without priority, dropped in on a local and got punched out after being a bit of a smarta- -,” recalled the anonymous surfer. “The local, who gave the punch, ended up saving that same smarta - - from drowning, later.

“Guys also get slapped - out in the lineup - for being just plain stupid. A lot of times, nothing physical happens to the offending individual. He will often be told, ‘he messed up and to watch out better, from now on, or else.’”

• Rule No. 4, Don’t advertise Guam’s breaks.

“Don’t post videos and photos for the world to see,” said the anonymous surfer. “Guam is blessed, and the locals already have to share everything else on island, so, at least they would like to keep the lineups mostly for themselves, their friends, and future, local surfing generations.

“So, no videos or pictures advertising the spots. No surf tourism!”

Surf smart, save lives

From getting hassled, property damaged, or assaulted, breaking unwritten rules can result in a multitude of consequences. Adhering to them can and has saved lives.

"Respect means safety,” said the anonymous surfer. “If you don’t respect nature, it will bite you. There have been several deaths, at Rick’s (Reef), dating back to the '70s.

“A local, prominent judge lost his son while he was surfing at Rick’s. … Ricardo Pomar discovered his body the next day.

"Another was the son of the original owner of Hansen Helicopters, Vern Hansen. … Huge day, went out in a situation and paid with his life. Left a young, pregnant wife behind.”

In 2019, Maj. Kelvin “Pope” Francis, a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force, was surfing at Rick’s Reef and nearly paid the ultimate price. Even with 25 years of experience, and God on his side, with little knowledge of the underwater terrain, he almost died.

“While surfing a large swell, from Typhoon Hagibus, the large wave sucked the water off the reef and pitched me off the top,” Francis said. “I landed on my back - on the reef - as the wave crashed down on me.

“My back was shredded by the sharp reef, and the force of the wave broke three ribs and ruptured my lung. … It could have been much worse."

Francis, in excruciating pain, remembers the long, lonely trip back to shore. Struggling to breathe, he is thankful to have escaped Rick’s rage with a fantastic story, battle scars and a humbling experience.

“It’s not the size of the wave that scares me,” he said. “It’s what lies beneath the water that scares me.

“The reef is jagged, sharp, and very hard.”

Reasons and justice

For those who show disrespect and break the rules, local surfers can act as judge and jury, and punishment, doled out differently at every break, can be swift.

“Depends on the time and place, but it can go many different ways,” said the anonymous surfer. “I have seen boards being hung up in a tree, and, when the owner climbed up to get it, he would have rocks thrown up at him.”

On Guam, outside the fences, Talofofo Bay is the only safe break where new surfers can practice, fall, and learn the sport without getting drilled by unforgiving coral. The soft, sandy-bottom break is where generations of Guamanians have learned and taught their young loved ones how to surf.

“There is only one sandy spot to learn how to stand up at, and, from there, next, it’s all dangerously shallow flesh-tearing reefs,” said the anonymous surfer, shedding light on the dues paid to be able to enforce the rules. “It’s like, imagine if in school, going from first grade and then just skipping up straight to high school.

"That's the type of learning curve many of our local surfers went through. We learned by leaving flesh for the fish.”

After Talofofo, training wheels come off, and respecting the ocean becomes a game of life or death. Drop down the face of a wave too soon, or too late, and you may be eating coral. Snake a spot in the lineup, and justice may be served. If you don't know the rules, chances are they will explained.

When a surfer paddles out and isn’t recognized, “rules are … explained out in the lineup, to avoid any accidental mistakes,” said the anonymous surfer. “If you are respectful towards the spot, the situation, and the locals, there - usually - won’t be any hassles.”

Earning acceptance through respect

While it may take a lifetime, or never, for someone not from Guam to become welcomed into the local surf community, it starts with respect. For Francis, gaining acceptance wasn’t easy.

“I feel welcomed, now, but It took time,” he said, adding that acceptance was accomplished by “learning the local code of ethics for wave sharing and having an attitude of respect and brotherhood.”

“If someone shows respect and is worthy of respect by how they handle situations, in and out of the surf, they can earn some credibility with the local crew, at a particular spot,” said the anonymous surfer. “It often may not transfer to another spot or another local crew.

“Remember, these folks are here today stealing our waves and gone tomorrow and don’t consider Guam their true home."

At which breaks are nonlocals and tourists welcome?

“I would like to say, none of them,” said the anonymous surfer. “If you’re not from Guam, and just a transient, a here-today-gone-tomorrow person, then all the spots are a, nope.

“Even so, if you’re respectful, you will still be able to surf, but remember, these spots belong to those who live and are from here.

“It’s our house, so, remember, show respect and take your damn shoes off before you come in!”