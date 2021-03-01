It has been 50 weeks since the coronavirus invaded the island and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency. And for 351 days, Guam’s student-athletes have remained competition-free, nervously awaiting the return to sport.

Today, the wait is finally over. Today, it’s play ball!

“I’ve already been feeling butterflies in my stomach,” said Kaila Fejeran, an 18-year-old senior who plays on the Tiyan High School Titans softball team. “I am trying to prepare myself mentally because I get really in my head sometimes and I am already nervous.”

At 4:30 p.m. today, when the Titans will take the field against the George Washington High School Geckos, Fejeran said, she hopes her team can “come together, communicate, have good defense, and just have fun.”

But for athletes all across the island, the return to sports is about much more than competing and striving for excellence, it’s a start on a path toward normalcy - returning to something they love and finishing the school year with their heads held high, not like their counterparts from 2020 who had fourth-quarter sports stripped away.

“I am really excited to get to play,” Fejeran said.

As the daily number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly - over the past five days only eight positive cases out of 1,960 tests administered - fear is spreading just as rapidly as the virus ever did. Zeriah Indalecio, 17, who has joined Tiyan softball for the second straight year, said she is nervous about playing during the pandemic and just as nervous about competing. She is worried that her once-sharp skills are not as strong as they used to be.

“It’s very nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time,” she said.

She said that she hasn’t been able to play through the quarantine and is “afraid I might have lost my ability to play.”

Fejeran, who said that she has remained active and stayed in shape during the lockdown, shares Indalecio’s nerves. She is nervous about catching COVID and potentially spreading it to friends, family, coaches and anyone she comes into contact with.

“That’s always the No. 1 concern in my head,” she said. “As soon as I leave my house, I always make sure to wear a mask and always stay apart.”

She said, "At practice, our coach actually sets up cones on the side, so we can stay by each cone and he brings hand sanitizer and checks our temperature before we enter.

“And he always makes sure to sanitize the equipment, so it makes it a lot more easy for us to transition to playing the sport again,” she added.

No fans in the stands

With both the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association choosing not to allow spectators into any high school sporting event, players are going to have to rely upon each other and coaches for motivation. Without parents, loved ones and other students cheering and encouraging the players, athletes’ motivation will have to come from within.

Fejeran doesn’t see this as a problem and said she is more motivated than ever before, sharing that her motivation is “probably the highest it’s ever been since I started playing sports with my family, my teammates and my coaches.”

Despite all of the COVID-related challenges, such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing herself and her equipment, Fejeran said she has gained perspective and feels blessed.

Before COVID, she said that she used to take ordinary, everyday things for granted.

“For example, having spectators, we used to take advantage of that and having people motivate us,” she said. “Now that COVID is here, we can’t have spectators, which is kind of where our teammates and our coaches come in to support us throughout the game.”

It’s play ball, but not for all

When Leon Guerrero gave noncontact sports the green light to begin practicing, Fejeran and Indalecio rushed to the field, but they soon discovered there were only two other players who had decided to rejoin the team. Some of Tiyan’s student-athletes chose to rejoin volleyball, while others simply weren’t ready to return to sport.

With only four players at their first practice, it appeared the Titans weren’t going to have a season. As the days wore on, three more athletes joined. Over the next couple of weeks, the roster grew to 11.

“The turnout, the participation has been rough,” said Titans head coach Kevin Acosta. “We didn’t get too many girls come out as we thought we would,” he added, sharing that seven of his team members are new to the sport.

“I like the way these girls are progressing,” Acosta said. “They’re really improving in the sport. They’re having fun. … I see a lot of smiles on their faces.

“In conversation, I am asking them, ‘How’s it going, do you like softball?’”

“The response has been very positive,” he said. “They are really enjoying themselves, learning and playing the game.”

While the low turnout is disappointing, Fejeran shared that the team has been able to bond, forging unbreakable friendships through adversity.

“Having 11 players was hard, but I am just grateful that we have more than enough to be on the field,” she said. “It’s a smaller team, so it will be easier for us to bond and have that trust with each other when we play.

“So, we’ll be good.”

As Acosta’s newbie student-athletes navigate their way up a steep learning curve, he enters the season with realistic expectations. With only two substitutes on the bench, instead of demanding excellence from his players on each and every play, he is encouraging them to do their best and learn to enjoy the game.

“For Tiyan High School, our expectation is, let’s just gain experience, for now,” he said. “We have a new team. We have a lot of girls that are just developing or just learning the sport of softball.”

While Acosta, like every coach, hopes to win, today’s opener is an opportunity for growth.

This season, his expectations and definition of success are different than in years past.

He said his definition of a successful season is to "keep everybody healthy - keeping everybody COVID-free.

"COVID is still very real,” he said. “Getting the girls back into activity, getting sports going, just participating is already a success.

"I thank the parents for allowing these players to come out and participate," he added.

“For me, this year, especially going through everything in the last year with this pandemic, my thing is: Competition is competition, but let’s all do our part,” he said.

“I wish that everybody works as a team to keep everybody healthy, allowing these young athletes to have fun with the game and to enjoy participating in sports again.

“It’s exciting.”